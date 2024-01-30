Andy Reid is known as the Kansas City Chiefs coach, but he also proudly wears the title of husband and dad.

Andy and his wife, Tammy Reid, share five children: sons Garrett, Britt and Spencer as well as daughters Drew Ann and Crosby. The couple are also grandparents to 12.

While Andy has been dedicated to his career on the football field, he’s also made sure to make fatherhood a priority through the years.

“He would go in at these crazy hours and then he would come home by a quarter to 7 and do breakfast with the kids,” Tammy explained of her husband to the Chiefs in January 2020. “He then would drive one group to school and I would take the others.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Travis Kelce's Family If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are indeed endgame, she’s seemingly already won over her in-laws. The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating during summer 2023. That September, Swift started attending Chiefs games, sitting with the athlete’s mother, Donna Kelce, for the first time on October 1, 2024. That same […]

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Andy’s family:

Tammy Reid

Andy met Tammy when he was playing football at Brigham Young University. After the twosome became official, Andy converted to Mormonism at the suggestion of her father. The pair tied the knot in 1981 and have since welcomed five children — all in different states.

“I’ve been … with her for about 40 years now,” Andy said in February 2020 after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. “Every day is a special day, I’m telling ya. I call her my girlfriend for that reason. You never lose interest if you do that, right, you guys out there? Call them your girlfriend and you always do special things for them.”

Garrett Reid

The couple’s eldest child was born in Utah, while Andy was finishing his master’s degree. The New York Times reported that he became an Eagle Scout and took piano lessons until he was 18.

By 2007, Garrett and his brother Britt “were deeply involved in drugs,” according to the outlet. The same year he ran a red light and crashed his car into another vehicle, injuring a woman.

Related: See All the Celebs in 2024 Super Bowl Commercials Kris Jenner, Jenna Ortega and Kate McKinnon will all be part of the 2024 Super Bowl. The big game is the most-watched night of television in the U.S. (115 million people tuned in last year), so advertisers pay the big bucks for A-list talent. Companies also drop a pretty penny to air an ad with […]

Garrett died in August 2012 following an accidental heroin overdose, per CBS News. He was 29.

At the time of his death, Garrett was working for the Philadelphia Eagles as an assistant to the strength and conditioning coach. He was found in his dorm room during the Eagles training camp at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Britt Reid

Britt, who was born in San Francisco, followed in his brother’s lead as an Eagle Scout and also dabbled with the piano. He has since held coaching positions at various levels in football, including his alma mater Temple University.

He was arrested in early 2007 for pointing a handgun at a motorist and sentenced to eight to 23 months in jail and five years probation. While in jail, he pleaded guilty to a DUI and drug charges from a different incident. He left jail when he was paroled into a drug treatment program in 2008.

After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2019, Britt was named in an assault investigation with a Kansas City police officer in November 2020 but no charges were filed.

Three months later, while employed by the Chiefs as an outside linebackers coach, he caused a crash that left a young girl in a coma for 11 days with severe injuries. He admitted to drunk driving and was sentenced to three years in prison for one felony count of driving while intoxicated with serious bodily injury in November 2022.

Related: Everything Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Has Said About Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is just as enchanted by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance as everybody else. Swift and Kelce first sparked romance speculation in September 2023 when the pop star showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer the Chiefs on as they faced off against the Chicago Bears. Swift’s attendance […]

Crosby Reid

Crosby has stayed out of the spotlight through the years, but she performed the National Anthem at the Chiefs game in December 2019.

Andy admitted during a press conference that he gets “more nervous” than Crosby does when she sings. He also joked that her musical genes didn’t come from his side of the family. “I can’t sing a lick!” he said. “My wife, it’s all on her side.”

Related: Every Fictional Couple That Reminds Us of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance is a real-life fairytale — and one that reflects some of the most iconic on screen love stories. When Swift and Kelce first started dating in summer 2023, the couple quickly became one of Hollywood’s most prominent and popular couples. With Swift’s global music stardom and Kelce’s reputation as […]

Drew Ann Reid

Drew Ann was born in Missouri and has since lived her life out of the public eye. She made a public appearance when she joined her family at the Super Bowl in February 2020.

Her husband, Devin Woodhouse, worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Chiefs from 2014 to 2019.

Spencer Reid

Spencer was born in Wisconsin and has since worked as a strength and conditioning coach for a number of collegiate teams, including BYU. He joined the Chiefs in 2023 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.