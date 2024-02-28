Taylor Swift may be in her baking era according to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“Kind of behind-the-scenes … she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop-tarts,” Reid, 65, said during an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, February 27. “So it was over. She knew right where to go.”

While Swift, 34, doled out the homemade pastries to some of the players, she apparently didn’t hand one over to Reid. “She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one,” he joked.

Despite poking fun at Swift, he noted that she’s “so grounded for who she is.”

“I knew her dad and her mom — good, solid people. I met her when she was young,” he said. “I mentioned somewhere that since the queen passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world. But she handles it.”

He continued, “I think it’s a great escape for her. She sincerely enjoys the games.”

Swift famously joined the Chiefs Kingdom in September 2023 when she made an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. She’s since become a fixture of the NFL, with the league showing glimpses of her real-time reactions to the game on the Jumbotron and broadcast, as well as using her music for promos.

Despite the continuous attention, Reid said that it was “never an issue” for the team, saying, “Travis handled it great. She handled it great.”

This isn’t the first time that Swift has made headlines for her baked goods. During an appearance on the “Tobin and Leroy” show in December 2023, former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar recalled the time he first met Swift before a game and the tasty treats she made.

“[Travis] comes home. I was at his house, like, three hours before the game, we’re having pregame meal,” Kosar, 60, said. “And Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself. She’s so cool, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

Kosar added that he couldn’t help himself and tried one of her cinnamon rolls, saying, “I’m a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free and stuff, but I absolutely had to sample some of that on game day.”