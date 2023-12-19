Taylor Swift is winning over the NFL one athlete at a time.

During his appearance on the “Tobin and Leroy” show on Monday, December 18, former quarterback Bernie Kosar was pressed about meeting Swift, 34, before a Kansas City Chiefs game this season. (Swift was first spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in September and has been to several games to cheer for her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.)

“You couldn’t have a better role model for young parents, young kids out there to look up to her,” Kosar, 60, gushed while recounting his pregame interactions with the pop star. “Her genuine attention to people … and consideration, it was just spectacular to watch.”

Kosar, who retired from the NFL in 1996, previously shared photos of himself and Swift wearing Chiefs red in October. “Watching the Browns game with @taylorswift pre KC game. Tough to see Deshaun Hurt!!!” he wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie with Swift and a second photo in which she gave the camera a thumbs up.

Reflecting further on his time with Swift, Kosar shared insight into the sporty celebration they attended. “Those pictures were in pregame meal,” he explained on Monday. “Typically, [on] an NFL team, you go to the hotel the night before the game, you wake up the next morning [and] you have pregame meal. Then you go to the stadium with the team.”

According to Kosar, Kelce, 34, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid are “so cool” that they do things a little differently. “[Travis] comes home. I was at his house, like, three hours before the game, we’re having pregame meal,” he said. “And Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself. She’s so cool, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

Kosar couldn’t resist having a little taste of Swift’s pastries. “I’m a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free and stuff, but I absolutely had to sample some of that on game day,” he teased.

A fellow Ohio native, Kosar has a long connection with the Kelce family. “I was talking to Ed Kelce this morning on some podcast stuff we’re gonna do together,” he teased on Monday. “I love Ed and Donna Kelce, the parents, Travis and Jason because at Halloween they used to dress up as … Cleveland Browns Bernie Kosars.”

Swift and Kelce have been going strong since they were first spotted together at one of his games, but the Grammy winner recently revealed that their romance began over the summer. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year cover story, referring to a July episode of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

The couple “started hanging out right after” Kelce’s shout-out. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she added. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift has become a staple at Chiefs games this season, most recently attending the team’s Sunday, December 17, game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. She was joined by her dad, Scott Swift, pal Alana Haim and Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, in a VIP suite.