New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant has heard about Taylor Swift’s reaction to him pushing her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the endzone.

“It’s a high-stakes game. People get real into it, so it’s cool,” Bryant, 25, told People in an interview published on Monday, December 18. “It’s cool she’s into it.”

Bryant hit Kelce during the third quarter of the Sunday, December 17, Chiefs vs. Patriots game. While the tight end signaled to the refs that he thought Bryant deserved a pass interference penalty, there was no flag called. When cameras quickly pivoted to Swift, she looked visibly upset and appeared to yell “f—k.”

Swift attended Sunday’s game with her dad, Scott Swift, watching the Chiefs win 27-17. During the game, eagle-eyed fans spotted the father-daughter duo snapping selfies together. At one point, Scott, 71, pointed to his Chiefs sweater when Taylor was shown on the jumbotron, proving that he’s since become an NFL convert. (Taylor and her dad were Philadelphia Eagles fans before she began dating Travis.)

Her friend Alana Haim, backup singer Melanie Nyema, stylist Ashley Avignone and Brittany Mahomes — wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — were also spotted in the suite on Sunday.

Taylor has become a regular fixture at Kelce’s NFL games since they took their relationship public in September. While some football fans have criticized her regular appearance at games as the league capitalizes on her popularity , she stays unbothered.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift told TIME earlier this month. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

In the same interview, Taylor revealed that she and Kelce had been keeping their relationship low key for months before her first Chiefs game appearance.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said, referring to a July episode of the “New Heights” podcast where Kelce admitted he was “butthurt” that he couldn’t give Taylor his number when attending her Eras Tour.

They might not have met at the concert but Taylor and Kelce “started hanging out right after” the podcast episode.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she added. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”