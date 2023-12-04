Taylor Swift may have a nickname for Travis Kelce — and Swifties can’t get enough of it.

As the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin on Sunday, December 3, Swift, 33, was in a box cheering on her beau. While watching the game, the singer was enthusiastic and even seemingly yelled, “Come on Trav,” according to fan footage.

“Y’all acting as if I can move on from this ‘Come on Trav’ I’m dying here,” one user wrote to X (formerly Twitter).

“‘Come on Trav’ is now my middle name,” another user quipped, while a third wrote: “‘Come on Trav’ can you hear me sobbing???”

Swift was spotted at Lambeau Field alongside Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The new friends appeared to coordinate outfits in Chiefs colors, with Swift donning a long red teddy coat over a black dress and boots and Brittany, 28, sporting her husband’s jersey number on the back of her black and red bomber jacket.

Fans were quick to point out that Brittany wore a near identical coat to Swift at a Chiefs game in November 2022, leading to speculation that Swift borrowed the jacket from her pal.

Last week, Travis, 34, revealed his own nickname for Swift on his “New Heights” podcast. While he and brother Jason Kelce discussed the tight end breaking an NFL record, Jason, 36, pointed out that Swift liked an Instagram post celebrating the achievement. “Thanks, Tay,” Travis said.

Sunday’s game was Swift’s first one back since the Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22. The singer missed a few games due to a series of concerts for her The Eras Tour in South America.

While she may not have been able to support Travis in person during that time, he flew to Argentina to attend one of her shows in Buenos Aires — and even got an onstage shoutout from his girlfriend.

Swift swapped the lyrics to her song “Karma” to sing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” instead of “Karma is the guy on the screen.” Travis blushed after the sweet mention, per social media footage.

After the show, the duo also went viral for packing on the PDA, with Swift wrapping her arms around Travis’ neck and pulling him in for a kiss. Swift and Travis continued to kiss as they walked into a tent.

In a podcast episode after his trip, Travis initially said he “had no clue” what Swift was planning with the lyric change.

“Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue,” he continued. “But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh … she really just said that.’”