Taylor Swift is back with another memorable Sunday football style moment.

The 33-year-old singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin on Sunday, December 3, in a bright red oversized belted teddy coat by Stella McCartney. She wore the statement piece over a black turtleneck, a Louis Vuitton mini wrap skirt, black leather heeled boots by Stuart Weitzman and a Cartier yellow gold twisted rope necklace. Swift sported bright red lipstick to match her red coat, and wore her naturally curly hair straightened and in a bun.

Swift’s appearance in the red coat caused fans to speculate whether she might have borrowed it from Brittany Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife.

Brittany, 28, was seen wearing a nearly identical coat in November 2022, when she showed support for her husband at a Kansas City Chiefs game in Kansas City, Missouri. At the time, Brittany showed off her baby bump when she wore the red coat over a figure-hugging black mini dress and tall slouchy black boots. That same day, Brittany posted a carousel of Instagram photos in the brightly colored coat. She captioned the social media post: “SNF❤️💛” (Brittany and Patrick share daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and 1-year-old son Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III.)

X, formerly known as Twitter, was quickly flooded with fan speculation about the festive outerwear. One fan wrote, “I’m sobbing taylor’s wearing Brittany’s coat,” while another surmised, “I think probably taylor doesn’t have all her clothes with her and finding this shade red coat may not be easy!”

Others weren’t so convinced. One person reasoned, “Brittany’s would be way too short for Taylor. Look at the Brittany’s coat length and look at Taylors. Right lengths for both. They just have the same coat!!!”

Another X user wrote, “Guys idk about taylor borrowing that coat from brittany, it’s Stella McCartney. Taylor could’ve also had it in her possession for YEARS.”

It doesn’t require a huge stretch of the imagination to believe that Swift did borrow the coat from Brittany’s closet. Over the past couple of months, Swift and Brittany have become fast friends.

The pair were first spotted together in September at a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears. Ever since, they have attended football games together to support the Chiefs team, cheering from the box and repping the team’s colors in coordinated red and white outfits.

In November, Brittany joined Swift, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner at dinner in New York City. That same month, Brittany posted a sweet snap of herself, Swift and two other friends to her Instagram. She captioned it: “🥂✨.”