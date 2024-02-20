Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are taking some much needed girl time.

The two singers were spotted on a dinner date together in the midst of the Australian leg of Swift’s Eras Tour on Monday, February 19. Carpenter, 24, and Swift, 34, were spotted in Sydney’s Surry Hills neighborhood just a few days before the first Eras stop in the city. The “Anti-Hero” singer wore a black tank top that she paired with a belted and pleated miniskirt. Her hair was styled in her natural curls with her blonde bangs on full display.

Carpenter, meanwhile, rocked a red, polka-dotted mini dress with white lace, which she teamed with a black leather jacket carried in one hand.

The outing comes one week after Swift performed in Melbourne, Australia, where she played to a crowd of 96,000 people — her largest show to date.

“This is the biggest show that we have done on this tour or any tour I have ever done,” she told the crowd in a video captured by fans. “That’s the version you get of me tonight, the version that’s completely starstruck by the fact that so many of you wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne.”

Carpenter, who is Swift’s current opening act on the Eras Tour, posted her gratitude for fans in Melbourne just a few hours before her dinner date with Swift.

“Melbourne eras tour u are specialllll. thank u for being so kind to us,” she wrote via Instagram. “[S]ee you this weekend Sydney.”

It’s unclear when the two pop stars originally met, but their first public appearance together was at an August 2022 afterparty following the MTV Video Music Awards, where they posed for a picture alongside Blackpink’s Rosé.

At the first Eras Tour performance with Carpenter as her opener, Swift gushed over the Girl Meets World star while on stage in Mexico City in August 2023.

“I’m a very lucky girl I get to have amazing opening acts here on the Eras Tour,” Swift told the crowd in a fan-captured TikTok video. “And here in Mexico City, we have an artist who is not only one of my favorite artists — I love her album — but I also consider to be one of my friends. So I am so proud to say that Sabrina Carpenter is on this tour!”

Carpenter is a huge Swiftie, and her appreciation for the pop star dates all the way back to 2009 when she covered Swift’s song “Picture to Burn” and posted it on YouTube. The cover usually plays at the Eras Tour prior to her opening performance.