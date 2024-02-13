Taylor Swift had the time of her life celebrating Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

Swift, 34, partied alongside her friends and family at a star-studded bash on Sunday, February 11, in Las Vegas. Videos of the get-together circulated on social media. In the latest clip to go viral, Swift can be seen holding several cocktails and a bottle of what appears to be champagne as she sings along to her hit “Anti-Hero.”

“Hi, it’s me. Hi, I’m the problem, it’s me,” she sang as she raised the bottle before taking a swig.

“THIS VIDEO IS SOOOOO 😭😭😭,” one user wrote via X alongside the viral clip. “Drink in one hand, bottle in the other and singing the wrong lyrics to her own song im cryingggggg.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Fairy Tale Ending in Photos The 2023-24 NFL season turned into a love story that feels like it was written by Disney — or commissioner Roger Goodell — complete with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win with a kiss. After wrapping up four nights of her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Swift, 34, jetted to Las […]

The Chiefs were victorious over the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22 in overtime. The win earned them their second consecutive Super Bowl trophy. (The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles last year.)

Swift attended the Super Bowl with her family and friends to cheer on Kelce, 34. The star-studded group, which included Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, Blake Lively and more, rooted for the Chiefs from a private box at Allegiant Stadium.

THIS VIDEO IS SOOOOO 😭😭😭 drink in one hand, bottle in the other and singing the wrong lyrics to her own song im cryingggggg pic.twitter.com/IkdLsi1vgw — mirrorball 🪩 (@penthouseheart) February 13, 2024

Following the game, tons of moments from the team’s afterparty circulated online. In several videos, Swift and Kelce can be seen packing on the PDA. They were also spotted serenading each other to some of Swift’s other songs throughout the night.

Swift gave an inside look to the party herself when she shared a TikTok of her and her family attending the party which ended up being a rager at the Wynn Las Vegas nightclub.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” Swift captioned the clip.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

The footage began with Kelce smiling and sticking his tongue out in the crowded venue. The camera then panned to her mom and dad, Andrea and Scott Swift, sitting in a booth beside their daughter. As her parents had wide eyes looking around the room, Taylor playfully poked fun at the awkward moment.

“It’s a friends and family party they said,” Taylor wrote in the video. “Bring your parents they said.”

In addition to having her parents by her side, Taylor was joined by longtime pal Keleigh Teller, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and more. Teller, 31, shared a compilation from the group’s time at the party which included Jason, 36, wearing a Chiefs wrestling mask and matching overalls as he partied alongside Marshmello who was DJing the event.

“Just jason things,” Teller captioned videos of the Eagles center while tagging his wife, Kylie Kelce.