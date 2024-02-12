The 2023-24 NFL season turned into a love story that feels like it was written by Disney — or commissioner Roger Goodell — complete with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win with a kiss.

After wrapping up four nights of her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Swift, 34, jetted to Las Vegas with her parents and BFFs (including Blake Lively and Ice Spice) to watch Kelce, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. Despite a slow start, the game ended in an exciting fashion, with the Chiefs scoring a touchdown in overtime to win 25-22. Swift subsequently headed down to the field at Allegiant Stadium with the tight end’s parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce.

Following an embrace with his mom, Travis headed over to Swift, also 34.

“Come here, girl,” the athlete said before the couple hugged and kissed.

Travis, who caught nine receptions for 93 yards during Sunday’s game, then asked his girlfriend whether the game was “electric.”

“It was unbelievable,” Swift gushed. “One of the craziest things I’ve ever experienced.”

After getting affectionate on the field, the twosome continued to celebrate at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, partying (and packing on the PDA) until 5:15 a.m. local time in the VIP section. In footage from their night out, Swift and Travis could be seen singing her hit “Love Story” to each other — pointing at one another during the lyric “you’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess” — and making eyes from across the room when the DJ played her track “You Belong With Me.”

Swift and Travis have been dating since summer 2023. After supporting him at several games during the regular season, a source told Us Weekly that Travis is expected to join the “Anti-Hero” singer for several dates of her international tour.

“After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” the insider said. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

