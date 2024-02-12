Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Travis Kelce Celebrates 2024 Super Bowl Win by Kissing Taylor Swift — and Singing Her Songs

By
Feature Travis Kelce Celebrates Super Bowl LVIII Win by Kissing Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proved they have a fairy tale type of love with a post-Super Bowl singalong to some of her biggest hits.

Kelce, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII victory on Sunday, February 11, at a blowout bash in Las Vegas. Social media videos taken during the afterparty showed him and Swift, 34, packing on the PDA and sweetly serenading each other.

When a remix of “You Belong With Me” was played throughout the venue in one clip, Kelce was seen rushing over to the DJ booth. Another angle showed Swift pointing at someone — who fans have speculated was Kelce — before raising her drink in the air and mouthing the words to her song.

“Are you freaking kidding me YOU BELONG WITH ME. IN THE CLUB. WITH TAYLOR. AND THE CHIEFS,” one X user captioned footage of the moment. “Omg what a time to be alive.”

In other social media videos from the celebration, Kelce and Swift were seen packing on the PDA as a “Love Story” remix played in the background.

Kelce and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday, earning their second consecutive Super Bowl trophy. (The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl and previously won against the 49ers in the 2020 championship.)

Swift joined Kelce’s family on the field to celebrate Sunday’s big win, and cameras caught her and Kelce sharing a kiss. Super Bowl LVIII marked Swift’s second on-field appearance since she and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023. (The couple had another memorable PDA moment after the AFC Championship Game last month.)

After the on-field ceremonies came to an end, Kelce and his teammates changed out of their uniforms to attend the Las Vegas afterparties. The tight end put on the same sparkly black outfit he wore before the game as he met up with Swift, who also donned an all-black look.

Nordstrom last minute Valentine's Day Gifts

Deal of the Day

15 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50 View Deal

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, fans speculated whether Swift would even make it to the game due to her Eras Tour performances in Tokyo, Japan. She concluded her fourth concert on Saturday, February 11, and rushed back to support her man.

Travis Kelce Celebrates Super Bowl LVIII Win by Kissing Taylor Swift 2
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“She is absolutely the No. 1 fan right now, and I love having her at every single game that she can make. And we’ll see,” Kelce told reporters on February 5, gushing over Swift’s presence at his games throughout the season. “My focus is on trying to win this game. Everything afterwards would just fall in place. They tend to roll out the red carpet for you if you win the Super Bowl so I don’t think you got to plan this party.”

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!