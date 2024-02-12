Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proved they have a fairy tale type of love with a post-Super Bowl singalong to some of her biggest hits.

Kelce, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII victory on Sunday, February 11, at a blowout bash in Las Vegas. Social media videos taken during the afterparty showed him and Swift, 34, packing on the PDA and sweetly serenading each other.

When a remix of “You Belong With Me” was played throughout the venue in one clip, Kelce was seen rushing over to the DJ booth. Another angle showed Swift pointing at someone — who fans have speculated was Kelce — before raising her drink in the air and mouthing the words to her song.

“Are you freaking kidding me YOU BELONG WITH ME. IN THE CLUB. WITH TAYLOR. AND THE CHIEFS,” one X user captioned footage of the moment. “Omg what a time to be alive.”

📲| Taylor and Travis dedicating “You Belong With Me” to each other pic.twitter.com/lgJLTZZNOP — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024

In other social media videos from the celebration, Kelce and Swift were seen packing on the PDA as a “Love Story” remix played in the background.

Kelce and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday, earning their second consecutive Super Bowl trophy. (The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl and previously won against the 49ers in the 2020 championship.)

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing and kissing to “Love Story” at the Chiefs Super Bowl afterparty! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/lgOViGWlqq — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Swift joined Kelce’s family on the field to celebrate Sunday’s big win, and cameras caught her and Kelce sharing a kiss. Super Bowl LVIII marked Swift’s second on-field appearance since she and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023. (The couple had another memorable PDA moment after the AFC Championship Game last month.)

After the on-field ceremonies came to an end, Kelce and his teammates changed out of their uniforms to attend the Las Vegas afterparties. The tight end put on the same sparkly black outfit he wore before the game as he met up with Swift, who also donned an all-black look.

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, fans speculated whether Swift would even make it to the game due to her Eras Tour performances in Tokyo, Japan. She concluded her fourth concert on Saturday, February 11, and rushed back to support her man.

“She is absolutely the No. 1 fan right now, and I love having her at every single game that she can make. And we’ll see,” Kelce told reporters on February 5, gushing over Swift’s presence at his games throughout the season. “My focus is on trying to win this game. Everything afterwards would just fall in place. They tend to roll out the red carpet for you if you win the Super Bowl so I don’t think you got to plan this party.”