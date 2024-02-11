Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl 2024 pregame outfit was perfect for Las Vegas.

Kelce, 34, got on the bus to head to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in style ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. He rocked a black suit covered in sequins featuring a cropped jacket and matching trousers. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end elevated his look with black dress shoes and sunglasses.

This year, the Chiefs are up against the San Francisco 49ers for the chance to score the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Kelce previously teased his outfit in January, noting that he was planning to go all out for the big game. “I got a few different things that I got in the closet I might pull out,” he said during an episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “We’re in Vegas, baby!” he said, explaining the city gave him an excuse to dress up as Frank Sinatra or Elvis Presley. “I might have to bring out all the bells and whistles for this one.”

Host Pat McAfee then shared his thoughts, praising the NFL player for never looking like “an asshole” while rocking flashy outfits.

Kelce, meanwhile, joked that he’s had days where he’s “looked like an asshole for sure.”

The tight end’s typical pregame outfits include everything from tie dye sets and funky shirts to velvet pants and monochrome garments.

One of his standout getups came in September 2023, after the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears. His jacket featured an abstract painted design and he paired it with matching denim pants, a white T-shirt, sunglasses and a chain necklace. After Swifities pointed out that the colors of the set resembled girlfriend Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, which she re-released in October 2023, the brand — KidSuper Studios — renamed the number. Originally named the “Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket,” it was changed to the “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket.”

Danielle Salzedo, head of strategy at A&A Management Group, has worked with Kelce to style many different looks. “He plays a lot with monochromatic sets as well as oversized [looks],” Salzedo shared exclusively with Us Weekly in November 2023. “He doesn’t shy away from mixing prints in unexpected ways.”

The stylist added that Kelce “has a clear vision for his personal aesthetic and definitely styles himself.”

When Salzedo styles the NFL star, she calls their work collaborative. “I know what he likes, and I find him options with brands we know are his vibe — while also looking for new ones yet to be discovered,” she told Us.