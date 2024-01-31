Travis Kelce is going all out for his Super Bowl LVIII pregame outfit.

Kelce, 34, shared a few of his potential outfit ideas during a Wednesday, January 31, episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “I got a few different things that I got in the closet I might pull out,” Kelce said, adding that he’s ready to go all out for the Kansas City Chiefs upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“We’re in Vegas, baby!” he said. “The lights are on, man. You might see me in a [Frank] Sinatra [or] an Elvis Presley [costume] … I might have to bring out all the bells and whistles for this one.”

Host Pat McAfee then chimed in, noting that the Kansas City Chiefs player never looks like “an asshole” when he pulls out flashy outfits.

Kelce, however, joked that he’s had days where he’s “looked like an asshole for sure.”

This year, the Super Bowl will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. Usher will be performing at the halftime show.

When it comes to fashion, Kelce takes his style game seriously. From tie-dye sets and patterned tops to velvet pants, he never shies away from experimenting with different fabrics and colors.

Kelce’s former stylist, Danielle Salzedo, opened up to Us Weekly in November 2023 about Kelce’s personal fashion sense.

“He spends a significant amount of time on different retail and designer sites looking for new pieces and shopping,” she told Us. “He’s bought pieces before we can even contact the brand to secure the items.”

Salzedo added that Kelce loves “mixing prints in unexpected ways” and gravitates towards “monochromatic sets” and “oversized looks.”

The stylist noted that Kelce is also the “first NFL player to ever design an official local club merch collab.” His brand features Chiefs gear, sweatpants, stylish hoodies and more.