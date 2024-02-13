Taylor Swift is giving Us an inside look at how she celebrated after the Super Bowl with boyfriend Travis Kelce — and her parents.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” Swift, 34, teased in the caption of a TikTok video uploaded on Monday, February 12.

The clip began with footage of Kelce, 34, sticking out his tongue for the camera. Swift later panned over his head to show a view of the afterparty crowd before showing her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, sitting in a booth beside her. Music blared in the background as Scott, 71, took a sip of his drink while decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear.

“It’s a friends and family party they said,” Taylor wrote in text positioned over the video. “Bring your parents they said.”

Andrea, 66, took in the scene at the club with her eyes wide. Taylor proceeded to swivel the camera to show her face, cringing playfully at the awkward celebration.

Fans were shocked to see Taylor officially launch her relationship with Kelce, which began last summer. “This feels like i’m on your close friends story i love it 😭,” one TikTok user wrote in the comments section, with another adding, “BYE WHY DID I NOT REALIZE THIS WAS POSTED BY THE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Known Swiftie Flavor Flav teased, “Mom + Papa Swift for the real win 👏🏾,” while the official account for the NFL wrote, “What a day for the fam ❤️🤭.”

Taylor and her family supported Kelce and the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, cheering from a private box at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Plenty of Taylor’s closest friends — from Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice to Keleigh and Miles Teller — were by her side to watch the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowl rings. (The game went into overtime and ended with a score of 25-22.)

Kelce’s loved ones — including mom Donna Kelce and brother Jason Kelce — joined Taylor on the field to celebrate with the team after the big win. Taylor watched proudly as Travis held the Lombardi Trophy on stage. When the couple finally found each other, they shared a sweet kiss surrounded by red and yellow confetti.

The party didn’t stop in the stadium. Taylor, Travis and their posse hit up the Wynn Las Vegas for a blowout bash where Jason, 36, stole the show in his Chiefs overalls and a wrestling mask. In videos shared via social media, Taylor and Travis packed on the PDA while dancing to remixes of her biggest hits, including “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.”

Sunday marked Travis’ third Super Bowl victory, but he hinted that this year’s win was even sweeter thanks to Taylor’s support. She attended 13 games throughout the NFL season, cheering him on for the first time at a home game in September 2023.

“Man, it’s on top of the world right now, baby. It’s a good feeling,” he gushed in a postgame interview on Sunday, referring to his success at the Super Bowl and Taylor’s historic Grammy Awards achievement. (Earlier this month, she became the first artist to win Album of the Year four times.)