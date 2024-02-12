Jason Kelce Parties in a Wrestling Mask at 2024 Super Bowl Bash

Jason Kelce fought for his right to party after watching his brother, Travis Kelce, win yet another Super Bowl.

Jason, 36, celebrated alongside Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, following the team’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The Philadelphia Eagles center rolled up to the club in a “Big Yeti” T-shirt and checkered Chiefs overalls.

As the night went on, Jason was seen dancing with a red and yellow wrestling mask covering his face. “Trying to achieve Jason Kelce levels of partying late in my career is a life goal…” one fan captioned a video shared via X.

In the clip, Jason waved his arms in the air and bounced to the beat as electronic music blared in the background.

A separate video showed Jason taking over the DJ booth and joining EDM artist Marshmello in front of the crowd. Cannons of smoke erupted when the beat dropped, and Jason threw his hands up yet again before grabbing what appeared to be a bottle of champagne.

“What i would give to go clubbing with jason kelce,” an X user captioned the clip, while a Philly fan account teased, “Jason Kelce’s Vegas domination continues.”

In a more mellow (and unmasked) moment, Jason was spotted chatting with Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The couple kept the party going in the VIP section until well after 5 a.m. with their Chiefs posse, fueling up with chicken fingers and fries throughout the night.

Swift, 34, has formed a close bond with Travis’ family since the pair began dating last summer. While supporting her boyfriend on his road to his second consecutive Super Bowl, Swift has sat beside his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and close friends in various stadium suites at Chiefs games. Last month, she met Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, at Travis’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

While cheering for the Chiefs in the frigid cold, Jason ripped off his shirt and leapt out of the suite to celebrate his brother’s touchdown with fans in the stands. He remained shirtless for the majority of the game.

“I wanted to take my shirt off at the tailgate, and because we kind of got pushed back on the tailgate front, I didn’t get to take my shirt off out there,” Jason told Travis on the January 24 episode of their “New Heights” podcast while recapping the “incredible” game. “And then when I entered the box, I noticed, ‘Hey, I can jump out of this box and I’ll be outside. And if I take my shirt off, then I’m outside and part of the Buffalo Bills pageantry.'”

Jason joked that he was “possessed by Bills Mafia” — much to Kylie’s chagrin. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite,'” he recalled. “And [Kylie] said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.'”

Kylie wanted her husband to be on his “best behavior” in front of Swift. “I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at a bar,'” Jason joked. “This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression, this is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low.”

Travis reassured his brother that Swift had a blast in the suite, noting, “Tay said she absolutely loved you.”

The trio reunited at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday to watch the Super Bowl — which the Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime — but Kylie didn’t appear to join the group for the afterparty.