Nothing can bring Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce down after a week full of big wins.

“Man, it’s on top of the world right now, baby,” Kelce, 34, told reporters on Sunday, February 11, after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII. “It’s a good feeling.”

Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Sunday. The game ended with a score of 25-22 after a final touchdown from Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Swift, 34, headed down to the field at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to celebrate with Kelce after the game. Cameras caught Swift and Kelce packing on the PDA as red and yellow confetti poured down. While Swift didn’t accompany Kelce on stage for the trophy presentation, the couple danced the night away at the Super Bowl afterparties.

Travis Kelce reflects on back-to-back wins for him and Taylor Swift, who just a week before the Super Bowl took home several Grammy Awards: “On top of the world right now, baby.” https://t.co/CkcDnHeYsD pic.twitter.com/Z4Jt8tt2sp — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2024

Footage of Swift and Kelce dancing along to The Chainsmokers’ remixes of “You Belong With Me” went viral, with some fans drawing connections to the Fearless hit’s classic music video. The duo even shared a kiss as Swift’s “Love Story” played in the background.

Kelce’s Super Bowl win came exactly one week after Swift made history at the 2024 Grammy Awards. She walked away with two awards — Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year — for her 2022 record, Midnights. Following the February 4 ceremony, Swift became the first person to win in Album of the Year four separate times.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Swift subsequently jetted off to Tokyo for four Eras Tour performances, continuing the international leg of her record-breaking concerts. Initially, fans were worried that the singer wouldn’t make it back to America in time to see Kelce play in the Super Bowl, but she was surrounded by her famous friends — including Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice — in a stadium suite on Sunday.

Before the Super Bowl, Kelce answered a barrage of questions about his relationship. (Swift and Kelce went public with their romance in September 2023 when she was spotted attending one of his games for the first time.)

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Spoke About Taylor Swift at Super Bowl Press Events While most NFL press conferences are about football, Travis Kelce has fielded quite a few questions about girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Kelce, 34, will hit the field in Las Vegas with the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. While […]

“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too,” Kelce said on February 5, referring to another Super Bowl ring. “Taylor has an unbelievable fanbase that follows her and supports her throughout her life and it’s been fun to kind of gather the Swifties in the Chiefs Kingdom. It’s been cool to just experience all of that.”

Which Taylor Swift Rerecord Is Your Favorite?

Kelce also called Swift his “No. 1 fan,” revealing what it’s like when she’s in the stands at his NFL games.

“I love having her at every single game that she can make. And we’ll see,” he added. “My focus is on trying to win this game. Everything afterwards would just fall in place. They tend to roll out the red carpet for you if you win the Super Bowl so I don’t think you got to plan this party.”