Keleigh Teller continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for Swifties.

Taylor Swift‘s BFF had fans buzzing on Monday, February 12, after setting Super Bowl footage of Swift and Travis Kelce to Jimmy Eat World’s “Hear You Me.”

“❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹🎉🎉🥹 congrats !!!! #chiefskingdom #superbowl #tayvis,” Keleigh, 31, captioned the video, which featured clips of the Kansas City Chiefs during the big game and their group — including her husband, actor Miles Teller, Swift, Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce, Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice — celebrating the overtime win in their Sin City suite.

The video concluded with a sweet video of Swift and Travis, both 34, embracing on the field after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, February 11.

“THE SONG CHOICE 🥹🥹🥹🥹,” one fan commented on the social media post, while another wrote: “THE.SONG.🥺🫶💖 Truly a Cinderella story!”

A third fan commented, “It’s Keleigh’s “#tayvis” for me 🥹👏🏼♥️100/10 song choice too.” A fourth TikTok user added, “Girl you’re killing me with the song choice. Us millennials KNOW.”

“Hear You Me” is a track from Jimmy Eat World’s 2001 album, Bleed American. The song has become synonymous with the 2004 movie A Cinderella Story, starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray. The track plays at the end of the film when Duff’s Sam (a.k.a. PrincetonGirl) and Murray’s Austin (a.k.a. Nomad) finally kiss on the football field in the rain after she drops the infamous line, “Waiting for you is like waiting for rain in this drought — useless and disappointing.”

Swift and Travis have been linked since summer 2023, with fans often comparing their love story to fictional couples, including Sam and Austin, High School Musical’s Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) and One Tree Hill’s Lucas (coincidentally, Murray again) and Peyton (Hilarie Burton Morgan). (Us could also argue that Swift and Travis are more like OTH‘s Nathan, played by James Lafferty, and Haley, played by Bethany Joy Lenz.)

The Jimmy Eat World song also plays a role in OTH, the teen drama that aired from 2003 to 2012. While the series used the band’s songs multiple times over the years, viewers will recall “Hear You Me” serves as the soundtrack for part one of the season 2 finale as the high school students write essays based on the George Bernard Shaw quote: “There are two tragedies in life. One is to lose your heart’s desire. The other is to gain it.”

Keleigh, who has been friends with Swift for years, also shared images from Sunday’s game via Instagram, joking about the videos of her and Del Rey getting knocked down during the victory celebrations. “INSANITY, what a night😂😂😂 Lana and I recovered. CONGRATS 🎉🎉,” she wrote in part.

Keleigh returned to TikTok to post a funny compilation of videos of Jason from the group’s postgame party at Wynn Las Vegas’ XS nightclub in the early hours of Monday, February 12.

“Just jason things,” Keleigh captioned videos of the Eagles center, 36, partying in a wrestling mask and Chiefs overalls, tagging his wife, Kylie Kelce.