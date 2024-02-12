Lana Del Rey got more than she bargained for while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win with pal Taylor Swift — and fans are feeling for the singer.

After the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday, February 11, Swift, 34, and Del Rey, 38, were among the many fans who went wild in the stands.

Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was spotted screaming “Oh, my God,” and jumping up and down, while Del Rey accidentally got squashed during the chaos, according to a video shared by NFL on CBS’ official X page.

Ice Spice, Blake Lively and more of Swift’s squad were seen bouncing up and down in a VIP Suite at Allegiant Stadium as Del Rey got knocked over by a fan. The “Summertime Sadness” singer had a shocked look on her face and appeared to be laughing as she fell onto her seat.

“Someone save Lana Del Rey,” one user wrote via X alongside a clip of the musician being trampled. A second fan pointed out, “She literally disappeared,” while a third user asked, “IS LANA OKAY!?!?!?”

Some fans thought Del Rey’s stumble was funny, while others showed concern for the singer. “I got that wintertime wintertime sadness,” one X user joked, changing the lyrics to Del Rey’s 2012 hit track, “Summertime Sadness.” A separate user wondered, “Can someone check on LANA and see if she’s okay?! geez #superbowl #lanadelrey.”

Del Rey might’ve had a rough time toasting the Chiefs’ victory on Sunday, but Swift was all smiles as she reunited with Kelce, 34, on the field. The NFL player, who now has three Super Bowl wins, blew Swift a kiss from the stage before meeting her and giving her a kiss and hug.

The romantic moment capped off a season of extreme highs for the couple, who began dating in summer 2023. They didn’t go public until September of that year when Swift attended her first Chiefs game and was spotted spending time with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in a VIP suite.

Super Bowl LVIII marked Swift’s 13 game appearance in which she rooted for her boyfriend. She flew from Tokyo after four shows for her Eras Tour just hours before kickoff. The couple were later spotted singing Swift’s “Love Story” to each other at an after party and packing on the PDA.

Del Rey, meanwhile, gave fans a look at her gameday look via her Instagram Story on Sunday. “It’s giving Vegas,” she captioned the bathroom selfie, revealing her black bodysuit and jeans look, which she later topped off with a red leather jacket.

The Super Bowl festivities came one week after Del Rey and Swift took over the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles. The friends (and both close collaborators of Jack Antonoff) arrived at the awards show together and were seen talking behind fans as the event aired on live TV.

“I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up,” Del Rey wrote via Instagram of the experience on Wednesday, February 7. “I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter.”

When Swift won Album of the Year for Midnights, she pulled Del Rey up on stage with her as the musician sang with Swift on the record’s “Snow on the Beach” track. Del Rey was also nominated in the category for her album, Did you Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

“Lana Del Rey, who is hiding, I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done,” Swift said during her speech. “I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I’m so lucky to know you and to be your friend.”

Swift also took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Del Rey, meanwhile, was nominated for five categories but didn’t win.