Taylor Swift made sure that there were no lip reading experts on her case at the Grammy Awards.

Swift, 34, and Lana Del Rey held black fans to cover their mouths while sitting next to each other at the awards ceremony on Sunday, February 4. Swifties have speculated that the fans were a subtle nod to what went down at the Golden Globes and a promise that it won’t happen again.

Swift attended the Golden Globes in early January with Keleigh Teller. A now-viral video showed Swift and Teller sitting at their table as friend Selena Gomez ran over with what appeared to be gossip. Lip reading “experts” on TikTok speculated that the trio was talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, which Gomez has since denied.

When the Grammys came around, Swift appeared to dodge any possible faux paus by bringing large black lace fans to cover her and Del Rey’s mouths.

Swift and Del Rey spent most of Grammys night side-by-side. Earlier in the evening, the “Anti-Hero” singer even protected her friend from a wardrobe issue.

“Where’s Lana?” Swift could be heard asking in a clip that went viral on social media. Del Rey could then be heard making a comment about how the Los Angeles rain made her outfit wet.

“That’s why I got gloves. Alright, follow me. This will be fine, this is fixable. This is fine,” Swift said as she dried off Del Rey’s arms with her gloved hands. “Do you need a second?”

Swift was also seen fixing Del Rey’s bangs before they walked on to the red carpet. De Rey returned the favor by checking to see if Swift had any residual red lipstick on her teeth.

As the video continued, Swift could be heard asking her famed publicist, Tree Paine, if her “watch” needed to be set. (Swift was referring to the clock necklace she was wearing alongside her Schiaparelli Couture gown.)

“Nope, it’s already perfect. Midnight,” Paine responded. Swift was stationary for one final hair touch-up before she and Del Rey walked down the red carpet.

Cameras captured Swift and Del Rey various times throughout the evening as well, especially as the famous friends were seated next to each other. When Swift took home the coveted Album of the Year award for Midnights to end the night, the “Anti-Hero” singer pulled Del Rey on stage with her.

“Lana Del Rey who is hiding, but I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work she’s done,” Swift said. “I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend and in her prime right now. I’m so lucky to know you and to be your friend.”

Del Rey is featured on the song “Snow on the Beach,” which was released as part of the Midnights album in October 2022.

Initially, fans were upset with Swift when it appeared that Del Rey only appeared to be a background artist on the tune. However, Swift dropped the deluxe version of Midnights in May 2023, which included “more” of Del Rey’s vocals.

“You asked for it, we listened,” Swift wrote on X at the time. “Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach.”

Del Rey also addressed her vocals on the song during a November 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, revealing she was “all over” the original version.

“That was actually the song Taylor wanted me to sing on. If I think somebody’s song is perfect, I will act as a producer in it,” Del Rey explained. “I layer and match her vocals perfectly, so you would never even know that I was completely all over that first song. She wanted me to sing the whole thing, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”