Selena Gomez revealed what she was really saying to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller during their viral conversation at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez, 31, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 9, in the comments section of an E! News post about the trio’s chat. “Not that that’s [anyone’s] business.”

Gomez made headlines at the Sunday, January 7, awards show after a video of her talking to Swift, 34, and Teller, 31, went viral. In the clip, Gomez was hunched over a table chatting with her friends.

Many speculated that the trio were talking about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Social media users theorized that Gomez wanted to take a picture with the Wonka star, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly that wasn’t the case.

“Selena didn’t speak with Kylie or Timothée at the Globes, there was never any drama,” the insider explained on Monday, January 8, noting that Gomez “never asked to take a photo” with Chalamet.

“She never even ran into him,” the source added.

After the alleged drama made headlines, Chalamet, 28, addressed the situation and cleared the air. He confirmed to TMZ that “of course” there wasn’t any bad blood between him and Gomez.

Gomez attended the Golden Globes on Sunday as her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, was nominated for five awards. Gomez was up for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in the show. She lost to Ayo Edebiri, who won for her role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear.

Chalamet was also up for an award and brought Jenner, 26, as his plus-one. He was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his titular role in Wonka but ultimately lost to Paul Giamatti, who played Paul Hunham in The Holdovers.

While Chalamet didn’t win at the awards show, he had a blast with his girlfriend, whom he began dating in 2023. An eyewitness told Us that the couple didn’t leave each other’s side for most of the evening.

“Kylie didn’t really leave the table, and Timothée stayed right next to her throughout most of the evening,” the insider exclusively told Us. “He got up and mingled for a little bit with a few people, but other than that he sat right next to Kylie the whole time.”

The source shared that while Jenner and Chalamet were sitting at their table they “placed their chairs right next to each other.” As the pair had an “intimate conversation,” they had their legs interlocked, and Jenner played with Chalamet’s Cartier necklace.