Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” at the Golden Globes, a source tells Us Weekly.

“They only had eyes for each other and it was clear they were totally into one another,” the source says.

While Jenner, 26, opted not to walk the red carpet, she met up with Chalamet, 28, inside the Sunday, January 7, awards show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The insider notes that the couple “barely left each other’s sides” once they were reunited inside the venue.

“Kylie didn’t really leave the table and Timothée stayed right next to her throughout most of the evening,” the source explains. “He got up and mingled for a little bit with a few people, but other than that he sat right next to Kylie the whole time.”

The insider shares that while Jenner and Chalamet, who began dating in 2023, were sitting at their table they “placed their chairs right next to each other.” As the pair had an “intimate conversation” they had their legs interlocked and Jenner played with Chalamet’s necklace.

“They shared a few kisses and it was obvious they had amazing chemistry,” the source says. “They didn’t stop flirting the entire night.”

Jenner was in attendance at the awards show to support her boyfriend as he was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his titular role in Wonka.

While they were focused on each other, speculation surfaced during the broadcast that Jenner and Chalamet had an awkward encounter with Selena Gomez. After Gomez, 31, was seen seemingly gossiping with pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the awards show, many believed the trio were chatting about the couple. While social media was convinced that Gomez attempted to snap a pic with the Wonka star and was blocked by Jenner, a separate source denied that was the case.

The insider told Us that Gomez “never asked to take a photo” with Chalamet. “Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes, there was never any drama,” the insider added. “She never even ran into him.”

Days after the event, Chalamet publicly commented on the speculated drama. The actor told TMZ that “of course” he was cool with Gomez — his costar in the 2019 rom-com A Rainy Day in New York — and there was no bad blood between the parties.