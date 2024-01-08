Selena Gomez was not gossiping about Kylie Jenner or Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes — despite what fans may think.

“Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes, there was never any drama,” a source tells Us Weekly on Monday, January 8, noting that she “never asked to take a photo” with Chalamet.

“She never even ran into him,” the insider added.

Multiple outlets, including People, E! News and Entertainment Tonight, also reported that Gomez never crossed paths with the couple at the awards ceremony.

Gomez made headlines during the Golden Globes on Sunday when a video of her talking with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller went viral. In the clip, Gomez was hunched over a table chatting with her friends when it appeared that Chalamet’s name came up.

Some fans suddenly became lip-reading enthusiasts and attempted to uncover what Gomez was saying.

“‘I asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no’ – selena gomez,” one fan speculated on X (formerly Twitter). A separate angle showed Teller’s reply. She appeared to respond, “With Timothée?” which received a nod from Gomez in response.

Neither Gomez nor Jenner has publicly commented on the nature of the conversation — or if anything really went down between them. (The twosome have been friends on and off for years, with Gomez’s younger sister, Gracie, becoming best friends with Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North.)

Gomez was at the Golden Globes in support of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which was nominated for five awards. The former Disney Channel star was up for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in the show. Gomez lost to Ayo Edebiri for her role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear.

Jenner, meanwhile, skipped out on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday and was spotted alongside boyfriend Chalamet, 28, inside the venue. Chalamet was up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his titular role in Wonka. He lost to Paul Giamatti who played Paul Hunham in The Holdovers.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has subtly supported Chalamet throughout the Wonka press tour. (We’re referring to her skipping the red carpet, because their kisses inside the Golden Globes were anything but subtle.)

Jenner also bypassed any photo opportunities when attending the Los Angeles premiere of Wonka alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, last month. A source told Us Weekly in December 2023 that it was “really important” for Jenner “be there and show support for Timothée, especially when he’s working on something as epic as the Wonka film.”

Jenner and Chalamet first sparked dating rumors in April 2023, and their connection has been growing stronger ever since.

“Kylie and Timothée have been dating for a while now and things have become fairly serious over the past few months,” the same source told Us. “Kylie knows they both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible.”