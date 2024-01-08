The 2024 Golden Globes were a big night for TV, but Succession ultimately snagged the most awards.

Succession received four trophies during the awards show, which took place on Sunday, January 7 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The show’s wins included a prize for best television series in the drama category. Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen‘s performances were also awarded throughout the night.

The nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced one month before the ceremony. Succession came out on top with nine nominations, including one for best television series in the drama category. Brian Cox, Culkin, 41, Snook, 36, Macfadyen, 49, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron and Alexander Skarsgård all received nods for their performances during the show’s fourth and final season.

The hit HBO series, which debuted in 2018, centered around a wealthy family as they fought for control of their father’s company amid his declining health. Viewers were shocked when Cox’s character, Logan Roy, was killed off several episodes into season 4.

Cox, 77, revealed that he knew about Logan’s fate ahead of time, telling The New York Times in April 2023, “[Creator Jesse Armstrong] called me, and he said, ‘Logan’s going to die.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, that’s fine.’ I thought he would die in about episode 7 or 8, but episode 3, I thought, ‘Well, that’s a bit early.'”

The actor, who previously won a Golden Globe Award for Succession, praised the show for ending on a high note.

“The problem with a lot of television, particularly American television, is it goes past its sell-by date,” he added at the time. “And the great thing about Jesse and the writers is they wouldn’t do that. Always leave the party when it’s at its height, not when it’s going down.”

Meanwhile, The Bear and Only Murders in the Building scored five nominations each for their recent seasons. The shows were contenders for best television series in the musical or comedy category with The Bear coming out on top. (Stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri walked away with acting trophies as well.)

As for Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep were acknowledged for their season 3 performances.

Before Sunday’s awards show, OMITB creator John Hoffman opened up about the future of the show, which has already been renewed for a fourth season.

“[So far I have been able to] shape something together that feels very exciting and new for the show and tied in ways that are really important. But [it is] also all new, something we haven’t done before. So, I’m excited about that,” Hoffman exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023 while discussing his vision for the show. “The joy of working on the show is rare, and I think everyone working on the show knows that’s rare. So the instinct and inclination is that there’s room here — certainly in what we’re looking at and thinking about for season 4 — to explore something new.”

Other shows that were honored with multiple nominations include The Crown, Beef, Daisy Jones & The Six, Fargo, The Last of Us, Ted Lasso and more.

Netflix’s Beef brought in three awards, including acting trophies for Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, which marked the first time Asian American actors won in those categories.