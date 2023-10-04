Only Murders in the Building keeps viewers guessing with surprising twists and turns — including the shocking murder which sets the scene for season 4.

During the season 3 finale, which aired in October 2023, focused on Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver’s (Martin Short) attempts to catch Ben Glenroy’s (Paul Rudd) killer. Their search led them to Donna (Linda Emond) and her son, Cliff (Wesley Taylor), the producers of Oliver’s play who were responsible for the unsuccessful poisoning and the actual murder.

As the trio celebrate Oliver’s successful opening night after Donna and Cliff got arrested, Charles’ stunt double Sazz (Jane Lynch) visits the party. She hints to Charles that they need to have a private talk about something before going to his apartment. Sazz — who bears a striking resemblance to Charles — gets shot in a murder attempt presumably planned for him.

Season 4 will pick up after Sazz’s death as the group tries to piece together why someone wanted to take out Charles.

Hours after Hulu started streaming the season 3 finale, Only Murders in the Building got picked up for more episodes.

Gomez, Short and Martin will return to solve the next big mystery in the Arconia. Show creator John Hoffman hinted that Loretta (Meryl Streep) and Tobert (Jesse Williams) could make appearances after both voicing plans to move to Los Angeles in the season 3 finale.

The writers room for season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is set to start in October 2023. As the initial production on the next episodes kicks off, SAG-AFTRA is still on strike, which means actors won’t be able to film any content until a fair deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) is met.

The fourth season focuses on the identity of who shot Sazz — and why they presumably intended to kill Charles.

“[So far I have even been able to] shape something together that feels very exciting and new for the show and tied in ways that are really important. But [it is] also all new, something we haven’t done before. So I’m excited about that,” Hoffman exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023 before discussing the future of the show. “The joy of working on the show is rare and I think everyone working on the show knows that’s rare. So the instinct and inclination is that there’s room here — certainly in what we’re looking at and thinking about for season 4 — to explore something new.”

“We dropped the breadcrumbs of something else going on, and Sazz is on to it in some way. And she does it again when she arrives at the end of episode 10 and says ‘let me grab you for a couple of minutes to discuss something a little sensitive,’ Hoffman noted to TVLine in October 2023. “There’s something on her mind — enough on her mind that she’s potentially sending a signal in the very last shot of the season to try and impart some information.

Hoffman also confirmed Lynch would have a large role on the upcoming season.

After the season 3 finale mentioned Los Angeles multiple times, Hoffman weighed in on the possibility of moving OMITB to the West Coast.

“There is our apartment building, and much like how we want to get out and be in New York as much as possible, I think you also have to remember this trio and the potential for whatever would be happening in their lives that might lead them to go away for some reason,” he shared with TVLine. “I’ve got big hopes in that way, to shake up the look, but it has to be driven by the story.”

“There may be some people coming up that I think there’s great room for. I hope we can arrange it and I hope we can make some things happen,” Hoffman told Us. “But there’s people that I would love to work with and I think I might get a chance here.”