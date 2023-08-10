Ben Glenroy’s death — and the culprit behind his murder — has already introduced many theories about Only Murders in the Building season 3.

The mystery was initially introduced in the season 2 finale when viewers caught a glimpse at the opening night of Oliver’s (Martin Short) play Death Rattle. Ben (Paul Rudd) had a strange conversation with Charles (Steve Martin), which hinted at a feud. Moments later Ben collapsed on stage in what appeared to be a murder.

Season 3, however, offered a plot twist when the premiere showed Ben alive and well. He made a surprise appearance at the Arconia where he discussed briefly dying before going to get some rest. Later that night, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver and Charles watched Ben’s dead body — for real this time — fall through the ceiling in the elevator.

“The part I liked the most is this twist on the classic murder-mystery thing, where you have a room full of people – suspects, potentially – and here we have the victim himself going around the room and picking out potential suspects for our audience at home,” showrunner John Hoffman told TVLine about the August 2023 episode. “And then it’s a double twist [once Ben dies in the Arconia] that sets up our trio.”

He added: “Paul was delighted. We didn’t have it when we first pitched him on his demise at the end of Season 2. I’ll never forget Zooming with him, when I was telling what this season would entail for Ben Glenroy, and he was both shocked and delighted.”

Scroll down for a guide to every suspect in Ben’s murder on Only Murders in the Building: