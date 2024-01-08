The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri used her Golden Globes acceptance speech to thank her team’s hardworking assistants.

“I’m so very grateful for this. I’m in a room full of so many people who I admire and whose work has lifted me up,” Edebiri, 28, said after accepting the award for best actress in a TV show, musical or comedy on Sunday, January 7. “I’m an artist, I’m very lucky to be an artist and I know we all feel that way, so I just really want to acknowledge that.”

The actress also gushed over her costars from the hit Hulu series, adding, “To my family — everyone at The Bear — that’s my family. I love you guys so much. It’s an honor to work with you and grow alongside you. Oh, my gosh, the actors I was nominated alongside and my real family. I love you guys too.”

Edebiri concluded by offering a shout-out to her team.

“This just really means a lot. There’s probably a lot of people I forgot to thank. All my agents and managers’ assistants! The people who answer my emails,” she noted. “Y’all are real ones. Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails. I’m really, really grateful. If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry. Unless you were mean or something.”

As Edebiri praised the assistants who work for her agents, Taylor Swift was seen nodding along in the audience. The awards show marked the first time Edebiri was nominated — and won — for her performance on The Bear.

The series was also nominated for best television series in the musical or comedy category. Edebiri’s costars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Abby Elliott also received nods for their performances, with White, 32, accepting his award earlier in the night.

The Bear took viewers by storm when it debuted in June 2022. The hit show explores the food industry through the lens of a talented chef named Carmy (White), who returns to Chicago to run his older brother Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) restaurant following his death. Edebiri, meanwhile, plays Carmy’s work partner and friend Sydney, who is determined to open a successful restaurant.

Season 2, which started streaming in June 2023, delivered even more memorable moments as the employees from The Beef try to start a new business together. It didn’t take long for FX and Hulu to renew The Bear for a third season following resounding praise from critics and fans alike.

Besides playing Sydney, Edebiri has gone on to expand her filmography with scene-stealing performances in movies such as Bottoms and Theater Camp.

“I can feel people starting to take me seriously. It’s really moving to me to be at a point where people see you and also see your ambition, that you want to do things that are different or weird and you’re not afraid of challenging yourself,” she told Award Watch in December 2023. “Two years ago, even sometimes now, I would get really frustrated when they would be like ‘Actor, comedian and writer.’ And writer would be last because for so long it was really important to me that writer was first. That’s my first love and always something that I’m trying to return to.”

Edebiri added: “As acting has come into the fold it’s been interesting to balance my schedule. So sometimes I’ll tell my manager, I need two days a week where nothing is scheduled so I can work on something. But hopefully, in the next few years, something will pop up. I’m trying to be in development and write my own scripts and collaborate with people as well.”