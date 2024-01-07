The Bear stars regularly bring the heat in the kitchen on screen — and they proved they know how to fire up a red carpet too at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Lionel Boyce and Edwin Lee Gibson were the first to arrive at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills to celebrate their show’s big night on Sunday, January 7.

The Bear is nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the awards show. As for the cast, they earned nods in four categories: Jeremy Allen White for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Ayo Edebiri for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television and Abby Elliott for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

The Bear follows award-winning New York City chef Carmy Berzatto (White) as he returns to Chicago to manage his deceased brother’s sandwich shop. The Hulu series premiered in June 2022 and released its second season one year later. In November 2023, it was renewed for season 3.

White, 32, previously teased how Carmy will deal with the fallout of the events of season 2, which saw his character dealing with anxiety as he worked to open his own restaurant.

“The way that Carmy is talking at the end of season 2 — if we get to do a season 3 — I have to assume he’ll be operating from this sort of loss,” he told Variety in June 2023. “He extended himself, he f—ked everything up by extending himself, and he can’t do it again. That’s where he’s at.”

Six months later, White hinted that Carmy will return to his roots in season 3. “For the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking,” he told the outlet in December 2023. “But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

As for a potential romance between Carmy and sous chef Sydney (Edebiri), the actress shot down the fan speculation.

“It’s really not our thought process when we’re making the show, and I understand it can be part of a show’s culture — but I don’t think they’re going to get what they want,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2023. “I think it’s incredibly cool to have this dynamic onscreen that isn’t romantic, but that feels charged and sexy.”