Selena Gomez’s Ups and Downs ​With the Kardashian-Jenners

A wild web. Selena Gomez has a lengthy history with several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family — and their overlapping inner circles.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer started publicly hanging out with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in 2014 after the sisters were fans of Gomez. The friendship came amid the height of the Wizards of Waverly Place star’s on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. (Gomez and Bieber were first linked in 2011 but broke up over the years for different lengths of time before calling it quits for good in spring 2018.)

After sharing several snaps from Coachella together in April 2014, Gomez made headlines for unfollowing Kendall and Kylie weeks after the music festival. Sources told Us Weekly at the time that things got “messy” when Gomez felt “the Jenner girls were flirting with Justin and his crew.”

Amid various reports about the drama — including some claims that Gomez thought Kendall and Kylie weren’t good influences — Khloé Kardashian appeared to enter the chat, tweeting: “You want to play in the 20 year old pool …. Well I’m still in my 20s & I’m better at this game than you. Don’t f—k with my little sisters!”

The drama later settled. “Selena has no issues with the Jenner girls. They had an issue but they have cleared it up,” another source said at the time. “She has always liked the Jenner girls.”

In the years that followed, the Kardashians stars were rarely seen with Gomez and both Kendall and Kylie’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and their close friend Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) were linked to Justin during his off periods with the Only Murders in the Building star.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The “Peaches” crooner and the actress got back together in late 2017. Two months after they split again in May 2018, Justin and Hailey (who has consistently stayed close to Kendall and Kylie) got engaged. They wed in September 2018 and fans continued to read into Hailey’s various social media posts, assuming she was shading Gomez over the years.

“I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it,” Hailey said during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022, addressing the accusations of overlap for the first time. “That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door.”

Gomez’s connections with the family don’t stop with Kendall, Kylie, Hailey or Justin, however. In 2016, Gomez stepped in when her longtime bestie Taylor Swift had drama with Kim Kardashian and then-husband Kanye West. Gomez spoke out when the Selfish author leaked footage of the rapper’s conversation with Swift about using her name in his song “Famous.”

Three years later, Gomez declared she was on the “Midnight” singer’s “side for life” when she posted and deleted a pic supporting Kim’s brand Skims.

Things came full circle in February 2023 when Gomez found herself commenting on several videos about the past drama — including one clip of Hailey shading Swift — via TikTok. The social media scandal, which resulted in Gomez taking a step back from the app, was sparked when Kylie and Hailey were accused of mocking the Rare Beauty founder’s eyebrows, which the Life of Kylie alum denied.

Scroll through for a complete timeline of Gomez’s ties to the Kardashian-Jenner family: