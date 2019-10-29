



Scratch that! Selena Gomez praised Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line on her Instagram Stories, only to delete the post and replace it with a new photo of herself and Taylor Swift.

The “Look at Her Now” singer, 27, snapped a selfie in her bathroom mirror while wearing a black piece from Kardashian’s collection on Monday, October 28. “Legit So freaking comfortable @skims,” she wrote.

Gomez deleted the post later on Monday after fans called her out for supporting the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, who has had a contentious relationship with Swift, 29, for years. In its place, she uploaded a new selfie with the “Lover” songstress.

“My ride or die I would die for this one,” the Barney & Friends alum captioned the snap, which also included Swift’s new cat, Benjamin Button. “Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I’m on your side for life.”

Gomez and Swift have been very supportive of each other in recent days. After the former Disney Channel star released her new single “Lose You to Love Me” on Wednesday, October 23, the 10-time Grammy winner took to her Instagram Stories to call the track “my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet.”

Days later, Gomez revealed that she played “Lose You to Love Me” and its music video for Swift and Swift’s parents before the official release.

“Her mom and Taylor started crying,” she told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. “It wasn’t because the song was emotional. It was just because the first thing they said to me was, ‘We’re so happy that you’re here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.’ That’s a huge thing for me.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that “Lose You to Love Me” was inspired by the 13 Reasons Why executive producer’s on-off romance with Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). “[It’s] about finally being able to love yourself and moving on from a toxic relationship,” one insider explained.

A second source told Us that Swift, whose own drama with Justin, 25, and his manager, Scooter Braun, made headlines earlier this year, “is a huge supporter of Selena, and the shade she thew at Justin has made her proud.”