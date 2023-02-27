North West and Gracie Teefey would like to be excluded from this narrative. Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter and Selena Gomez’s little sister hung out after their famous relatives were wrapped up in social media drama.

The 9-year-old girls made “homemade pasta” and documented the cooking process on Saturday, February 25. North posted five videos via her joint TikTok account with mom Kim, 42.

Gomez, 30, recently made headlines for announcing she was stepping back from the app after commenting on a series of videos speculating about the alleged drama between the Disney Channel alum, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

While Gomez previously told fans that she doesn’t “let these things get me down” when Bieber, 26, and Kendall Jenner were accused of throwing shade her way earlier this month, things escalated when Kylie, 25, denied she and Bieber were mocking Gomez’s post about her eyebrows on Tuesday, February 21.

“This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts!” the reality star responded to a video about the posts. “U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

The Rare Beauty founder seemingly shut down the beef at the time, responding, “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

However, the social media activity didn’t stop there, with Gomez praising best friend Taylor Swift in the comments of a resurfaced video of Bieber — who is married to Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber — pretending to gag at the mention of the “Lavender Haze” singer.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez responded.

The Only Murders in the Building star subsequently said she was taking a step back from her phone.

“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly,” she said on Friday, February 24. “I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.” (She has since returned to Instagram.)

This isn’t the first time Gracie, meanwhile, has kept up with the Kardashians. Back in November 2022, the “Who Says” songstress’ sister — who Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, shares with the pop singer’s stepdad, Brian Teefey — was spotted in videos with North and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope.

“Sleepovers be like lots of laughs,” Penelope — who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick — captioned the video at the time.

Gomez recently opened up about her sister in Vanity Fair’s 2023 Hollywood Issue, reflecting on how “scary” it is to have “so much power and money at a young age” as a child star.

“Hold on to your heart, try to be the best you can be, and be careful about who to trust because you are who you surround yourself with. My sister’s nine, and thank God she doesn’t want to be in this industry,” she said. “Actually, that’s her now. What if she tells me in two years she wants to? I can’t even think about it.”