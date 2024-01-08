Taylor Swift is known for her candid awards show reactions, and her appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes raised the bar.

Swift, 34, was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for The Eras Tour concert film at the Beverly Hills, California, awards ceremony on Sunday, January 7. Though the Grammy winner went home empty-handed, she was featured several times throughout the broadcast, to which she wore a sparkling green custom Gucci dress.

In between awards, Swift was seen sparking conversation with celebrity friends such as BFF Keleigh Teller, who is married to Miles Teller, and fellow nominees, including Selena Gomez, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

Fans were obsessed with trying to figure out what Swift, Teller and Gomez were caught chatting about during the show — with many convinced Timotheé Chalamet’s name came up.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

“‘I asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no’ – selena gomez,” one social media user tweeted, referring to Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

During another angle of the convo, Teller appears to say, “With Timothée?” to which Gomez nods.

Swift attended the Golden Globes sans her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, though their relationship didn’t escape the attention of host Jo Koy. His dig at the couple’s headline-making romance prompted a not-so-pleased reaction from the “Anti-Hero” singer.

Scroll down to see the best clips of Swift from the 2024 Golden Globes:

Related: Taylor Swift's Sparkly Style Evolution: Photos From cowboy boots to Jimmy Choos! Taylor Swift has come a long way since her days as Nashville's teen queen. Since moving to the Big Apple in March 2014 and embracing the city's trendy style, the "Blank Space" singer became more fashion-forward than ever. See the pop singer's amazing red carpet transformation through the years!

Giving a Standing Ovation

Swift was anything but a sore loser after the Barbie movie beat her Eras Tour concert film for the Golden Globes’ first-ever Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. She rose from her seat to congratulate director Greta Gerwig, star Margot Robbie and the Barbie cast and crew on their historic win.

Taylor Swift led the standing ovation for ‘Barbie’ as it won the #GoldenGlobe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. pic.twitter.com/1oUb5GLlGR — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 8, 2024

Hot Gossip

During a conversation with her BFF Gomez, Swift was seen with her mouth hanging open as Gomez nodded at the songwriter. “Oh that nod said a lot,” an X (formerly Twitter) user captioned a clip of the interaction, leaving many fans to speculate what the stars discussed.

Not a Fan

Among the many celebrity roasts in his opening monologue, host Kyo, 52, poked fun at how Swift has become the subject of lots of NFL coverage since beginning her relationship with Kelce, 34. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” he stated. “There’s just more to go to.”

In response, Swift sported an unamused face while taking a sip of her drink in the audience.

Besties Supporting Besties

Perhaps the only person happier than Emma Stone about her Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy win for Poor Things was her longtime friend Swift, who was shown standing and cheering Stone on with a big smile on her face.

Spilling the Tea

In another angle from her conversation with Gomez, Swift and Keleigh, 31 appeared shocked after Gomez seemingly told them Jenner, 26, refused to let her snap a pic with her boyfriend, Chalamet, 28. The alleged statement prompted Swift’s open-mouthed reaction and Gomez’s nod. None of the parties have commented on the theories.

“Taylor and selena gossiping and their reactions to each other’s gossip is funnier than anything jo koy has said btw,” one user tweeted.

Another quipped, “Selena telling Taylor the Chiefs playoff game is on Peacock.”

“Oh I just know Selena Gomez was talking some *s–t* with Taylor,” a third person wrote. “She’s so me. Love them. #GoldenGlobes.”