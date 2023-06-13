Friendship never goes out of style. Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have remained one of Hollywood’s closest pairs of celebrity besties over the years.

The two first met at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards. “I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear,” Stone told MTV News of their friendship’s early days in April 2010. “And then we started talking and hanging out.”

The Cruella star went on to reveal that Swift has a “sick sense of humor,” adding, “She’s so funny and she’s exactly who you think she is, and I love that.”

Swift and Stone have enjoyed everything from the surprisingly mundane to the luxurious throughout their friendship, including an ice cream run in New York in 2009 and a meetup in Paris three years later. The “Anti-Hero” singer has even attended several of Stone’s movie premieres, including 2010’s Easy A and 2018’s The Favourite, the latter of which starred her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Despite being one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Stone told MTV News in June 2011 that the Pennsylvania native is “a pretty normal girl,” in addition to revealing that Swift let her listen to her 2010 album Speak Now before its release. “I was lucky enough to hear it pretty early on, so it’s so exciting for it to be out and own the songs instead of just be singing them [in my head],” Stone shared.

While Swift has built strong connections with several famous faces — including the HAIM sisters, Lorde, Hailee Steinfeld, Ed Sheeran, Lena Dunham and more — her friendship with the Amazing Spider-Man actress is one she doesn’t take for granted.

“It’s just so important to have people that you trust and Emma and Selena [Gomez] and I, we’ve had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple years, but our friendship has stayed the same,” the “Shake It Off” songstress told Access Hollywood in October 2012. “So that’s really good.”

Swift even said the House Bunny star and Gomez are like “sisters to me” in an August 2011 interview with PopSugar. She added: “They can predict my thoughts; I’ve known them for so long it’s really cool to have friends that are that close.”

Several years later, Stone supported her BFF at the opening night of The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. Swifties captured video of the La La Land star singing and dancing along to “You Belong With Me” and more songs throughout the night.

“The concert was pretty amazing,” Stone told Vanity Fair in June 2023. When it came to securing tickets to the highly-anticipated tour, the Battle of the Sexes star said Swift “hooked me up,” calling the move “very nice” on Swift’s part. “She’s a wonderful friend,” she added.

Stone’s love life may have also served as the inspiration for one of Swift’s songs. Swifties have theorized that the vault track “When Emma Falls in Love” from 2023’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) could be about her relationship with former boyfriend Andrew Garfield, whom she dated from 2011 to 2015.

Scroll below to see the best moments from Swift and Stone’s friendship: