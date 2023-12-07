The pop star, 33, showed her support for her long-time BFFs by attending the premiere of their new film Poor Things at the DGA Theatre in New York City on Wednesday, December 6. The singer channeled her Reputation era for the event, donning an all-black ensemble that featured a Charlotte Simone faux fur coat, long black dress and matching heels. She topped off the look with soft face-framing curls and a bold red lip.

Stone, 35, and Qualley, 29, were also dressed to impress for their big night, with the La La Land star opting for a yellow floor-length emblazoned gown that she accessorized with a diamond-encrusted flower choker. Qualley, for her part, looked effortlessly chic in a loose-fitting sheer black gown and matching pumps.

Swift has been pals with both women for years. She bonded with Qualley, 29, after the actress began dating Swift’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff in 2021. (The pair tied the knot earlier this year.) Swift met Stone at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards, and the duo have been close ever since.

“I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear,” Stone told MTV News in April 2010 of how she and Swift first became friends. “And then we started talking and hanging out.”

Swift, meanwhile, opened up about the importance of having people she can “trust” — like her “sisters” Stone and Selena Gomez — when chatting with Access Hollywood in October 2012, sharing that the trio “had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple years, but our friendship has stayed the same.”

Stone confirmed the duo’s bond was still going strong when she attended the opening night of Swift’s Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona in March. Throughout the concert, fans captured video of the Crazy, Stupid, Love actress rocking out and singing along to the Grammy winner’s biggest hits like “You Belong With Me.”

“The concert was pretty amazing,” Stone told Vanity Fair in June 2023. She confessed that Swift “hooked [her] up” when it came to securing tickets. “She’s a wonderful friend,” she added.

Some fans think Swift has even used Stone’s past romances as inspiration for her music. When Swift released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July — a rerecording of her 2010 album — speculation sparked over if one of the vault tracks, titled “When Emma Falls in Love,” was about Stone’s real-life relationship with ex Kieran Culkin. (The exes were linked in 2009, around when Swift likely first wrote the track.)

When Entertainment Tonight asked Stone if she was the subject of the song at Wednesday’s Poor Things premiere, she coyly replied, “You would have to ask her.”

Swift’s latest night on the town could serve as an opportunity to drop an Easter egg about her potential next rerecording. Swifties have been speculating that the singer, who was just named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, plans to drop Reputation (Taylor’s Version), a rerelease of her 2017 sixth studio album, in the coming months.

While being interviewed for her POTY cover piece, which was published earlier on Wednesday, Swift teased that there will be never-before-heard songs on Rep (TV) and that fans can expect them to be “fire.”

“It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure,” she called the record, noting how people tend to underestimate its themes. “I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, ‘Sick snakes and strobe lights.”