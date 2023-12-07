Taylor Swift has written about plenty of celebrities throughout her discography, but Emma Stone isn’t convinced she’s one of them.

Stone, 35, wouldn’t confirm or deny whether Swift’s song “When Emma Falls in Love” was written about her while attending the premiere of her movie Poor Things in New York City on Wednesday, December 6.

“You would have to ask [Taylor],” Stone told Entertainment Tonight. (Swift, 33, was later spotted supporting her friend at the premiere.)

Swift released “When Emma Falls in Love” in July as a vault track from her rerecorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Fans were quick to speculate the song was about Stone due to their longtime bond.

Related: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone’s Best Friendship Moments Over the Years Friendship never goes out of style. Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have remained one of Hollywood’s closest pairs of celebrity besties over the years. The two first met at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards. “I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear,” Stone […]

In the chorus, Swift sings, “To tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her,” which made some listeners think of a 2011 interview during which Swift gushed that she would love to be Stone for “a day.”

“She’s one of my really, really good friends and she’s so funny,” Swift said at the time, adding, “If I could be that funny for a day that would be amazing, so I would be Emma.”

Fans also speculated that the lyrics “She waits and takes her time / ‘Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain” could be referencing a scene from Stone’s 2010 movie, Easy A, where her character sings along to Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocketful of Sunshine.”

For the premiere of her latest film, Stone rocked a pale yellow Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a sheer design finished with a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, lacy details, rhinestone embellishments and a stunning train. She accessorized with dainty gold rings, a sparkly floral choker and strappy heels.

Related: Taylor Swift’s 'Speak Now,' 'Better Than Revenge,' Vault Tracks Decoded It’s officially 2010 again for Swifties as Taylor Swift dropped Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, July 7. “It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20,” the now-33-year-old Grammy winner […]

Stone parted her auburn tresses down the side for Wednesday’s event and wore them in a loose updo. She donned soft glam, featuring a dewy foundation, feathered eyebrows, black eyeliner and pink lips.

Swift, meanwhile, stunned at the premiere in a fuzzy Charlotte Simone coat and silky black dress.

In a June interview with Vanity Fair, Stone opened up about the duo’s longtime friendship after attending Swift’s Eras Tour.

“The concert was pretty amazing,” Stone said. “I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18 … She’s a wonderful friend.”

Related: Taylor Swift’s Inner Circle: All of Her Famous BFFs Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

The duo met in 2008 at the Young Hollywood Awards and have remained close ever since.

In 2011, Stone revealed that she listened to Swift’s Speak Now album before the rest of the world. “I was lucky enough to hear it pretty early on, so it’s so exciting for it to be out and own the songs instead of just be singing them [in my head],” she told MTV News at the time