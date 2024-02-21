Emma Stone confirmed there’s not bad blood between her and pal Taylor Swift after their 2024 Golden Globes debacle — but the same can’t be said for Stone and some of Swift’s fans.

“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again,” Stone, 35, told Variety on Wednesday, February 21, referring to when she jokingly called Swift, 34, “an a–hole” backstage at the Globes last month.

Stone explained that not all Swifties realized she was kidding. “I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context,” the actress lamented. Stone then pointed to herself, saying “what a dope” she’d been.

Swift and Stone made headlines on January 7 when their friendship was put on display during the Golden Globes broadcast. When Stone won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things, Swift was spotted applauding and cheering on the star.

When Stone was asked about Swift’s enthusiastic response, she quipped, “What an a–hole, am I right?” and then walked away from the microphone.

Stone quickly returned to the podium in the press room and gushed about her friendship with the “Exile” singer, saying, “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful, and yeah, what an a–hole.”

While Stone won a Golden Globe for Poor Things, she lost the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama category. Stone was nominated for her role in The Curse, but the award went to Sarah Snook for Succession.

Swift, meanwhile, lost the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category despite her record-breaking Eras Tour concert film’s success. Barbie took home that trophy instead.

Which Taylor Swift Rerecord Is Your Favorite?

Although Stone’s playful remark about Swift at the awards show was misinterpreted by some, her friendship with Swift cannot be mistaken. The twosome’s relationship dates back to 2008 when they met at the Young Hollywood Awards.

As their bond blossomed, the pair supported each other at events such as Stone’s Easy A premiere in 2010. Stone was on hand in 2011 to present Swift with her Teen Choice Awards trophy.

When Swift embarked on the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in 2023, Stone was in attendance for multiple shows. “The concert was pretty amazing,” Stone gushed to Vanity Fair after seeing the opening night concert in March 2023. “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up [with tickets], which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.”

The musician returned the favor in December 2023 by attending Stone’s New York City premiere for Poor Things.