No one was more excited that Emma Stone took home a Golden Globe Award than Jennifer Lawrence, even if it meant losing in the same category.

During the Sunday, January 7, awards show, Stone, 35, won the trophy for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Presenters Michelle Yeoh and Naomi Watts called her name, prompting Lawrence, 33, to rise from her seat in applause.

Lawrence, who was nominated for her role in No Hard Feelings, excitedly gave Stone, the star of Poor Things, a standing ovation. She mouthed, “Oh, my God,” and gestured with her hands. Lawrence also looked emotional once Stone reached the stage.

While Lawrence was excited about Stone’s second Globes victory, she hinted how she would feel in the event of a loss moments earlier.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

As the category’s nominees were read aloud, Lawrence mouthed directly to the camera when it was her turn.

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving,” Lawrence sarcastically mouthed, extending her thumb in the air to seemingly point at the door.

Stone and Lawrence were joined in the category by Fantasia Barrino, Natalie Portman, Alma Pöysti and Margot Robbie. When Stone won, she started her speech with a sweet dedication to husband Dave McCary before moving on to discuss her Poor Things role.

“Playing Bella was unbelievable. I think this was a rom-com. I see this as a rom-com in a sense [that] Bella falls in love with life itself rather than a person,” Stone explained on Sunday. “And she accepts the good and the bad in equal measure, and that really made me look at life differently and that all of it counts and all of it is important. And she has stayed with me deeply. So, this [award] means the world to me. Thank you so much.”

Lawrence’s excitement over Stone’s win further proves their BFF status. The two actresses have been friends for many years after meeting through mutual costar Woody Harrelson. (Lawrence starred with Harrelson, 62, in the Hunger Games films, while Stone and Harrelson both appeared in Zombieland.)

Related: See the Complete List of Golden Globes 2024 Nominees and Winners Shannon Finney/Getty Images; Warner Bros. The 81st annual Golden Globes are officially kicking off the 2024 awards season on Sunday, January 7, with Hollywood’s hottest stars stepping out for the big night. Nominations were announced in December 2023. Barbie and Succession earned the most nods for film and TV, respectively, with nine each. Oppenheimer trailed […]

“She texted me that she got my number from Woody,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair in a 2016 profile. “I replied, F–k off!’ And we’ve been really good friends ever since. … I feel like our version of The Notebook [is] 365 texts [every day].”

Stone, in turn, told the outlet that her ego initially went “nuts” over hanging out with Lawrence.

“I was like, ‘She’s so great and vibrant and talented. I’m screwed, I’ll never work again,’” Stone joked at the time. “Then I chilled the f–k out — and remembered we’re completely different and there is room for everyone, even if it’s an industry that doesn’t really seem to support that idea up front. We both really do love each other and care about each other as people, beyond being actors. I support her completely when it comes to work and I feel the same from her, but I know we’d be friends even if we didn’t do the same job.”