No one was more excited that Emma Stone took home a Golden Globe Award than Jennifer Lawrence, even if it meant losing in the same category.
During the Sunday, January 7, awards show, Stone, 35, won the trophy for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Presenters Michelle Yeoh and Naomi Watts called her name, prompting Lawrence, 33, to rise from her seat in applause.
Lawrence, who was nominated for her role in No Hard Feelings, excitedly gave Stone, the star of Poor Things, a standing ovation. She mouthed, “Oh, my God,” and gestured with her hands. Lawrence also looked emotional once Stone reached the stage.
While Lawrence was excited about Stone’s second Globes victory, she hinted how she would feel in the event of a loss moments earlier.
As the category’s nominees were read aloud, Lawrence mouthed directly to the camera when it was her turn.
“If I don’t win, I’m leaving,” Lawrence sarcastically mouthed, extending her thumb in the air to seemingly point at the door.
Stone and Lawrence were joined in the category by Fantasia Barrino, Natalie Portman, Alma Pöysti and Margot Robbie. When Stone won, she started her speech with a sweet dedication to husband Dave McCary before moving on to discuss her Poor Things role.
“Playing Bella was unbelievable. I think this was a rom-com. I see this as a rom-com in a sense [that] Bella falls in love with life itself rather than a person,” Stone explained on Sunday. “And she accepts the good and the bad in equal measure, and that really made me look at life differently and that all of it counts and all of it is important. And she has stayed with me deeply. So, this [award] means the world to me. Thank you so much.”
Lawrence’s excitement over Stone’s win further proves their BFF status. The two actresses have been friends for many years after meeting through mutual costar Woody Harrelson. (Lawrence starred with Harrelson, 62, in the Hunger Games films, while Stone and Harrelson both appeared in Zombieland.)
“She texted me that she got my number from Woody,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair in a 2016 profile. “I replied, F–k off!’ And we’ve been really good friends ever since. … I feel like our version of The Notebook [is] 365 texts [every day].”
Stone, in turn, told the outlet that her ego initially went “nuts” over hanging out with Lawrence.
“I was like, ‘She’s so great and vibrant and talented. I’m screwed, I’ll never work again,’” Stone joked at the time. “Then I chilled the f–k out — and remembered we’re completely different and there is room for everyone, even if it’s an industry that doesn’t really seem to support that idea up front. We both really do love each other and care about each other as people, beyond being actors. I support her completely when it comes to work and I feel the same from her, but I know we’d be friends even if we didn’t do the same job.”