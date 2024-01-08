Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet solo at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7.

The actress, 33, proved that simplicity is stylish by sporting a black V-neck dress and diamond jewels upon arriving at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills California. She showed off her natural beauty with a side-swept hairstyle and neutral glam makeup.

Lawrence is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for No Hard Feelings. She has already won three Golden Globes throughout her career for her performances in Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, American Hustle in 2014 and Joy in 2016. She also received previous nods for Winter’s Bone in 2011 and Don’t Look Up in 2022.

Missing from the red carpet was Lawrence’s husband, Cooke Maroney. The couple have kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they began dating in 2018. They got engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot that October. In February 2022, Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their first child, son Cy.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

Prior to the pair’s wedding, Lawrence gushed over her connection with Maroney. “He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better,” she raved on “Naked With Catt Sadler” in June 2019. “I don’t know, I started with the basics, you know, ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ … It’s just this is The One, I know that sounds really stupid but … We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully and he’s my best friend and so I want to legally bind him to me forever.”

While Lawrence and Maroney have been happily married for years, she confessed in November 2022 that she had her doubts in the past. “When you don’t fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself,” she told The New York Times. “And then I met my husband, and he was like, ‘Put yourself here.’ I was like, ‘That feels right, but what if it’s not?’”

Lawrence was ultimately grateful that she did not let her fears ruin her relationship. “When I’m home with my husband making this family, I’m so happy I stayed,” she added. “I’m so happy I didn’t freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, ‘I’ll never be taken down!’”

Related: Jennifer Lawrence is 1 of Us Weekly's 2023 Breakout Style Stars Jennifer Lawrence is a red carpet comeback queen — and she’s looking better than ever. Following the birth of son Cy, the actress, 33, is back in the spotlight with No Hard Feelings — and a killer wardrobe of elegant Dior gowns and fashion-forward looks by Loewe. Her chic red carpet transformation may be thanks to a swap […]

Once the duo became parents, Lawrence developed an even deeper appreciation for Maroney. “Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world. So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt,” she explained to Interview Magazine in June 2023. “There’s no squeezing when you have a baby. It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lawrence and Maroney were “thinking about having another child.”

“At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family,” the insider continued. “They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second.”