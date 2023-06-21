More than a year after their son’s birth, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have started talking about expanding their family again.

“They’re thinking about having another child,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

According to the insider, the couple have been on the fence about having more kids. “At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family,” the source adds. “They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second.”

Lawrence, 32, and Maroney, 38, started dating in 2018 after being introduced by a mutual friend. Us confirmed one year later that the duo were engaged.

“He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better,” the actress gushed during a 2019 episode of the “Naked with Catt Sadler” podcast. “[In the beginning], I started with the basics, you know, ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ … It’s just this is The One, I know that sounds really stupid but … We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully and he’s my best friend and so I want to legally bind him to me forever.”

Four months later, Us confirmed that the twosome exchanged vows during an intimate Rhode Island ceremony. Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their son in February 2022 after remaining largely tight-lipped about her pregnancy.

Since becoming a mother, the Hunger Games star has been open about the challenges.

“Every day of being a mom, I feel awful,” she told Viola Davis during Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series in December 2022. “I feel guilty. I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside?’ We’re outside. ‘What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?'”

At the time, Lawrence admitted that “the scariest thing in the entire world” was when she thought about starting a family. “It was so interesting to make a movie where I’m feeling so scared and feeling this mirrored in [my role as] Lynsey,” she added, referring to her 2022 film Causeway. “What if I f—k up? What if I can’t do it? And I was so scared that I would f–k it up.”

More recently, Lawrence praised her husband for supporting her as they raise their son together.

“Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world. So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt,” she said in a cover story for Interview Magazine, which was published on Wednesday, June 21. “There’s no squeezing when you have a baby. It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’”

The No Hard Feelings actress went on to share her thoughts about raising a child in the public eye.

“I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends. But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them. The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness,” she continued. “I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes.”

For more details on Lawrence and Maroney’s parenthood plans, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.