Sending her best wishes. Kris Jenner shared a special birthday message for Jennifer Lawrence on Monday, August 15.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful girl #JenniferLawrence!!!!” the Kardashians star, 66, wrote via Instagram Story alongside a photo of her and the Hunger Games star, who turned 32 on Monday.

“Amazing mommy, wife and girlfriend!! I love you soooo much!!!!!!” Jenner added alongside several celebratory emojis.

The Oscar winner welcomed a daughter in February with husband Cooke Maroney, who she married in October 2019.

Lawrence and Jenner’s friendship initially started several years ago on the Silver Linings Playbook star’s 25th birthday.

“Jen celebrated her birthday with a bunch of her closest friends at a private home in the Hills. Her friends actually reached out to Kris Jenner to invite her to celebrate Jen’s birthday since Jen is such a reality TV junkie and loves Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in 2015.

The Safely cofounder opened up about the beginning of their friendship a couple of years later.

“She was a big Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan,” Jenner told Steve Harvey during an episode of Steve On Watch in August 2017. “And somebody from her team called me up and said, ‘Would you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake? Like, you’ll be the surprise.’ When I walked out with this cake, she was so excited, and we’ve had this little texting friendship from then on.”

The momager raved about her fun night with the actress. “We started having a few cocktails, and we were having so much fun. And as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet, looking at clothes and some stuff, and she started trying some stuff on,” Jenner recounted. “She just took off her jeans and went for it.”

Lawrence is a little fuzzier on the details of that night, she revealed while interviewing Kim Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2017, noting she had too much to drink at Jenner’s dinner party.

“It was everything I could have ever dreamed of,” Lawrence admitted. “I remember getting naked in [Jenner’s] closet and ordering [Kim] to dress me. I looked amazing … Is my memory correct? Did you call Kanye [West] to come up to the closet? Did you want him to style me?”

Lawrence and Jenner haven’t stopped gushing about each other over the years. “They are smart, grounded and normal and funny,” the Kentucky native said during a panel at The Wing in 2018. “They’re nice people, [they’re] very close. [They have a] loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world.”

The mogul praised Lawrence in May, three months after she welcomed her baby, noting that the A-lister has become a part of the family.

“She’s beautiful. She’s such a good friend and I’m so proud of her,” the California native told Access Hollywood at the time. “I really am. She’s like one of my kids. I’m so blessed to have her in my life, and she’s so happy [right now].”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!