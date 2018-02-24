She can’t stop keeping up! Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her bond with celeb obsession Kim Kardashian in a new interview on Friday, February 23.

“I don’t know that she’d call me a friend,” the Red Sparrow star, 27, teased while speaking at NYC’s The Wing, a community center for women. “It’s probably a one-sided friendship.”

The Hunger Games alum also raved about the close-knit family. “They are smart, grounded and normal and funny,” she affirmed. “They’re nice people, [they’re] very close. [They have a] loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world.”

Lawrence interviewed the KKW Beauty founder, 37, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2017 and talked on Friday about the experience. “When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, ‘Oh, my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment,” she said while giggling. “I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went to Kris [Jenner’s] house and had dinner with the whole family.”

Added the Oscar winner, “They’ve been absolutely lovely to me.”

While chatting with Kardashian on the late-night show, Lawrence recalled having had too much to drink at Jenner’s dinner party. “It was everything I could have ever dreamed of,” she gushed. “I remember getting naked in [Kris Jenner’s] closet and ordering [Kim] to dress me. I looked amazing … Is my memory correct? Did you call Kanye to come up to the closet? Did you want him to style me?”

The Selfish author has also spoken about her friendship with the Passengers actress, reflecting on their first meeting during an interview with The Sun in January 2015.

“I was in NYC and I ran into Jennifer Lawrence,” she told the publication. “We said, ‘Hi’ and I walked into the elevator and as the doors were closing she screams across the lobby, ‘I love your show!’ We were laughing so hard.”

