Emma Stone’s husband, Dave McCary, didn’t walk the red carpet with his wife at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards — but he still got a shout-out once the awards show started.

While accepting the trophy for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her work in Poor Things, Stone, 35, began her speech with a sweet message for McCary, 38.

“Dave, I have to start with you really quickly,” Stone said. “I love you very much. Thank you for everything.”

The Easy A actress went on to thank her Poor Things collaborators, including director Yorgos Lanthimos, screenwriter Tony McNamara and costars Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef.

The award was one of two prizes Stone was nominated for at the Sunday, January 7, show. She also received a nod for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Drama Series for The Curse.

Stone and McCary met in December 2016 when the La La Land actress hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time. Their romance was confirmed the following October.

After more than two years of dating, the pair announced that they were engaged in December 2019. McCary posted a photo of him and Stone with a pink heart emoji as the caption.

After the pair wed in September 2020, a source told Us Weekly in January 2021 that Stone was expecting her first little one.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” the insider explained at the time. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

In March 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Louise. One month later, a source explained to Us how Stone was dealing with motherhood.

“She’s a very hands-on mom, and her husband, Dave, is also hands on and helping with their daughter,” the source shared. “Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected.”

Since welcoming Louise, Stone has continued to balance life as a mom with her acting career.

“For Emma, quitting acting and being a stay-at-home mom would be like cutting off one of her limbs. That’s just not her,” a source told Us in September 2023. “Acting is as vital to her as breathing, it’s a part of who she is — and Dave’s 100 percent behind her. She and Dave are happy as a couple and one of the reasons why is they respect each other as artists.”

While Stone has been able to bring Louise to set with her, McCary has been a huge help through it all.

“They love their little family. Louise has brought them so much joy and they’re growing and learning every day,” the source shared. “They’re in this together. Emma still has the Hollywood ambition and drive and determination to do her best work and it keeps her going, and she believes doing what she loves will also make her a better mom.”