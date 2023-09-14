Life has been a juggling act for Emma Stone since welcoming daughter Louise with husband Dave McCary in March 2021.

But the Oscar winner — who’s been busy filming multiple projects since becoming a mom, including the upcoming black comedy Poor Things — has managed to handle it seamlessly.

“For Emma, quitting acting and being a stay-at-home mom would be like cutting off one of her limbs. That’s just not her,” a source exclusively shares in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “Acting is as vital to her as breathing, it’s a part of who she is — and Dave’s 100 percent behind her.”

Stone, 34, and McCary, 38, met in December 2016 during her stint as a host on Saturday Night Live. (The Easy A actress starred in a sketch that the comedian wrote). They got engaged three years later and secretly tied the knot in 2020.

Related: Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Relationship Timeline Meant to be! Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary kept their romance relatively under wraps before welcoming their first child in March 2021. The Golden Globe winner previously dated Andrew Garfield, with whom she appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel. The costars were together for four years until Us Weekly confirmed […]

Later that year, Stone opened up to Entertainment Tonight about creating a family with McCary. “I feel pretty good about starting my own pack. Although I don’t think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are,” she said, referring to her animated movie Croods. “They’re pretty rough and tumble and I don’t know if my pack would be as rough and tumble.”

After Stone gave birth months later, an insider told Us exclusively that having a baby “brought them closer in a way they never expected.” The insider added that McCary was very “hands-on and helping with their daughter.”

Now that Stone’s gone back to work, “she and Dave are happy as a couple and one of the reasons why is they respect each other as artists,” the source tells Us, noting that while being a working mom does have its challenges, Stone has got “a great set-up.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“She’s able to bring Louise to the set with her and that makes a huge difference,” the source continues. Plus, “there is no shortage of people in her circle willing to help with Louise — and Emma is grateful to them.”

Related: Celebs Who Hid Baby Bumps Amid Quarantine: Halsey and More Under wraps! Pregnant celebrities, from Nicki Minaj to Lily Rabe, have hidden their baby bumps in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The rapper hinted that she was pregnant with her and husband Kenneth Petty’s first child in May 2020 when she tweeted, “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do […]

Most importantly, she’s got McCary. “They love their little family. Louise has brought them so much joy and they’re growing and learning every day,” shares the source. “They’re in this together. Emma still has the Hollywood ambition and drive and determination to do her best work and it keeps her going, and she believes doing what she loves will also make her a better mom.”