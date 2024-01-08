Emma Stone had some choice words for her friend Taylor Swift after the singer applauded her best actress win at the 2024 Golden Globes.

“What an asshole, am I right?” Stone, 35, joked in the press room when asked about Swift’s enthusiastic support on Sunday, January 7. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there — but what an asshole.”

Swift, 34, did not take home a Golden Globe award for her record-breaking Eras Tour concert film, which was nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. Instead, Barbie took home that prize.

Swift and her date for the night, pal Keleigh Teller, were seen joining the standing ovation at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, clapping and cheering after Stone won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role as Bella in Poor Things.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

The pop star wasn’t the only one who leapt to her feet to honor Stone. Jennifer Lawrence, who was competing against Stone in the same category for her role in No Hard Feelings, stood up and said, “Oh, my God,” after Stone was announced as the winner. Lawrence also looked emotional when her close friend reached the stage.

But Stone’s main focus at the mic was giving her husband, Dave McCary, a shout-out. “Dave, I have to start with you really quickly,” Stone said at the top of her acceptance speech. “I love you very much. Thank you for everything.”

Related: The Best Clips of Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Taylor Swift is known for her candid awards show reactions, and her appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes raised the bar. Swift, 34, was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for The Eras Tour concert film at the Beverly Hills, California, awards ceremony on Sunday, January 7. Though the […]

McCary married Stone in September 2020, four years after they first met. They welcomed daughter Louise in March 2021. Though she has worked less since becoming a mom, an insider told Us Weekly that Stone has no plans to retire from Hollywood.

“For Emma, quitting acting and being a stay-at-home mom would be like cutting off one of her limbs. That’s just not her,” a source told Us in September 2023. “Acting is as vital to her as breathing, it’s a part of who she is — and Dave’s 100 percent behind her. She and Dave are happy as a couple and one of the reasons why is they respect each other as artists.”