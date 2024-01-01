When Taylor Swift released “When Emma Falls in Love” earlier this year, fans surmised that the track was about her pal Emma Stone — and the actress continues to refuse to confirm or deny this theory.

“You have to ask her,” Stone, 35, replied during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which aired in the U.K. on Sunday, December 31, when host Graham Norton wondered whether the idea held any weight.

This isn’t the first time the Curse actress, who’s a longtime friend of Swift, 34, had been asked to weigh in on the theory. At the Poor Things movie premiere earlier this month, Stone played coy with the same response to the question posed by Entertainment Weekly. (Swift was later spotted supporting Stone at the event.)

The track, a bonus “From the Vault” song off of Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album, has had fans wondering since its July release whether it’s about Stone as several lyrics seem to reference the actress.

In the first verse, Swift sings, “When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong. She waits and takes her time / ‘Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain.”

Listeners speculated that the “little miss sunshine” lyric was a nod to Stone’s iconic Easy A scene where she sang Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocketful of Sunshine.”

In the chorus, Swift sings, “To tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her,” which led listeners to point to a 2011 interview where Swift admitted she would want to be Stone “for a day.”

“She’s one of my really, really good friends and she’s so funny,” Swift gushed at the time, adding, “If I could be that funny for a day that would be amazing, so I would be Emma.”

Fans also wondered whether the lyrics were in reference to Stone’s ex Andrew Garfield or Kieran Culkin — or if the song isn’t about romance at all but a tribute to friendship. Whether or not the track is inspired by Stone, it’s clear that she and Swift have maintained a close bond after initially meeting in 2008 at the Young Hollywood Awards.

“We just kept in touch ever since and became great friends,” Stone said on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stone admitted she’s been to three of Swift’s Eras Tour stops “so far,” and recalled watching the concert in Phoenix, Arizona.

“What was very special about the first night of her tour was I had no idea what to expect, obviously, because it was night one,” Stone said, adding that Swift worked alongside choreographer Mandy Moore for her tour, whom Stone had previously worked with during La La Land. “It was a bunch of lovely things all come together, and it was incredible to see.”