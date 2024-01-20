Emma Stone was determined to make her dreams come true from a young age.

She started her acting career as a child, starring in a theater production of The Wind in the Willows in 2000. When she was a teen, Stone created a PowerPoint presentation that convinced her parents to let her move to Hollywood.

Stone got her first break when she won VH1’s In Search of the Partridge Family in 2004, earning the part of Laurie Partridge for a series titled The New Partridge Family. However, only the pilot episode of the show was produced.

Stone’s film career took off with roles in Superbad (2007) and House Bunny (2008) before she starred as Olive Penderghast in Easy A (2010). Since her big screen breakthrough, Stone has been nominated for three Academy Awards, winning one for her work in La La Land (2016).

Stone played an aspiring actress in the Damien Chazelle film, previously telling Us Weekly that she could relate to her character’s struggles to reach success.

“When I was lucky, there were, like, five auditions a week — that’s when you’re really lucky,” she recalled in 2017. “I think the worst part is when I wasn’t getting any auditions because that sort of ignorable feeling is somehow more brutal than being rejected.”

Keep scrolling to see the highlights of Stone’s career so far, from comedy star to established actress: