Timothée Chalamet gave an update on where he stands with Selena Gomez after rumors swirled about drama between them and Kylie Jenner.

Chalamet, 28, assured TMZ that he’s “of course” cool with Gomez, 31, after the rumored drama went down at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

Gomez was gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the awards show in a video that has since gone viral. After attempting to read their lips, some fans speculated that the trio were discussing Chalamet, believing Gomez said that Jenner, 26, stopped her from taking a photo with the Wonka actor at the event.

A source swiftly shut down the rumors after the ceremony, telling Us Weekly that Gomez “never asked to take a photo” with Chalamet. “Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes, there was never any drama,” the insider added. “She never even ran into him.”

Chalamet is the first to publicly comment on the alleged conversation, as both Gomez and Jenner have stayed mum about any rumored drama. (Gomez has a long history with the Kardashian-Jenner family full of ups and downs, with tension suspected due to Jenner’s friendship with Hailey Bieber [née Baldwin].)

Gomez attended the Golden Globes on Sunday in support of her Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. She was nominated in the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category for her role as Mabel Mora in the series. Gomez lost to Ayo Edebiri, who took home the award for her performance as Sydney Adamu in The Bear.

Chalamet was also up for a Golden Globe, earning a nod in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category for his role in Wonka. Paul Giamatti, who played Paul Hunham in The Holdovers, walked away with the win.

While Jenner didn’t pose with her boyfriend on the red carpet at the event, she joined Chalamet inside the venue, where the twosome were caught kissing. (The pair were first linked in April 2023 and have “a very special connection,” per a source.)

Gomez previously worked with Chalamet on the 2019 movie A Rainy Day in New York, and the costars seemingly stayed friends afterward.

In 2020, Chalamet even appeared on an Instagram Live with Gomez to discuss the presidential election.

“I’m really proud of you,” Chalamet told Gomez at the time, yelling, “Selena for President, 2024,” at another point during the stream. “You’ve been all over this stuff and I know it’s making a difference. I feel like you’re really on the curve … and it’s really important. I’m inspired.”