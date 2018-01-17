Selena Gomez has made a significant donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, Us Weekly can confirm.

After facing criticism for working with Woody Allen in the upcoming romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York, a source tells Us that Gomez’s donation exceeds the salary she received for her role in the film. “Selena did donate more than she made on the Woody Allen movie,” the source tells Us. “Her donation was private. She did give a large donation weeks ago. She fully supports the movement.”

The “Bad Liar” singer is starring in the film about two young people traveling to spend a weekend in New York and are met with bad weather and adventures. Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, recently said she advised her daughter not to join the film’s cast. An Instagram user commented on one of Teefey’s posts to ask her to “make” the 25-year-old “write an apology” after working with the director.

In response to the comment, Teefey said Gomez did not take her advice. “Sorry, No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click,” she wrote on Monday, January 15. “Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

The “Wolves” singer told Billboard last November that she was unsure how to properly respond to the people who have criticized her for signing on to the film. “To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer — not because I’m trying to back away from it,” she said at the time. “[The Harvey Weinstein allegations] actually happened right after I had started [on the movie]. They popped up in the midst of it. And that’s something, yes, I had to face and discuss. I stepped back and thought, ‘Wow, the universe works in interesting ways.’”

Several other cast members from the film have also spoken out in recent months regarding the child sexual abuse allegations against the movie director — whose daughter Dylan Farrow accused him in 1992 of molesting her when she was 7 years old. (Allen, 82, has denied the allegations.). On Monday, January 15, Timothée Chalamet wrote on Instagram that he plans to donate his “entire salary” to three charities: Time’s Up, RAINN and the LGBT Community Center in New York City.

Rebecca Hall did the same earlier this month, donating her earnings from the movie to the Time’s Up movement that was established in wake of the many sexual harassment and assault allegations that have hit Hollywood. Griffin Newman tweeted last October that he regretted joining the film and would not work with Allen again. He pledged to donate his salary to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

