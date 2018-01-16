Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, said she advised her daughter not to join the cast of Woody Allen’s upcoming romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York.

An Instagram user commented on one of Teefey’s posts late Monday, January 15, to ask her to “make” the 25-year-old pop star “write an apology” after working with the director, whose daughter Dylan Farrow accused him in 1992 of molesting her when she was 7 years old. (Allen, 82, has denied the allegations.)

In response to the comment, Teefey — who told Gossip Cop earlier this week that she is “not happy” about her daughter rekindling her romance with Justin Bieber — said Gomez did not take her advice. “Sorry, No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click,” she wrote. “Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

The “Wolves” singer told Billboard in an interview last November that she was unsure how to properly respond to the people who have criticized her for signing on to the film. “To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer — not because I’m trying to back away from it,” she said at the time. “[The Harvey Weinstein allegations] actually happened right after I had started [on the movie]. They popped up in the midst of it. And that’s something, yes, I had to face and discuss. I stepped back and thought, ‘Wow, the universe works in interesting ways.’”

Several other cast members from A Rainy Day in New York have also spoken out in recent months. Griffin Newman tweeted last October that he regretted joining the film and would not work with Allen again. He pledged to donate his salary to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). Rebecca Hall did the same earlier this month, donating her earnings from the movie to the Time’s Up movement that was established in wake of the many sexual harassment and assault allegations that have struck Hollywood. And on Monday night, Timothée Chalamet wrote on Instagram that he plans to donate his “entire salary” to three charities: Time’s Up, RAINN and the LGBT Community Center in New York City.

