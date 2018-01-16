Timothée Chalamet will donate his salary from Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York to Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer,” the 22-year-old wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday, January 15. “I’m not able to to answer the question directly because of my contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary.”

The breakout star, whose performance in Call Me By Your Name earned him a Golden Globe nomination, added that he wants “to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow, 32, accused him of sexually abusing her in 1992 when she was 7 years old. The director, 82, has repeatedly denied the claims and has never been prosecuted.

Chalamet’s A Rainy Day in New York co-star Rebecca Hall has said she regrets working on the project and donated her salary from the movie to Time’s Up. Last November, Ellen Page, who starred in Allen’s 2012 film To Rome With Love, said that appearing in the film was “the biggest regret of my career.” And Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig recently stated that she will never work with Allen again.

Farrow tweeted a link to a story about Chalamet’s gesture on Monday. She wrote simply: “Glad to see this.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!