Taylor Swift made sure that both she and Lana Del Rey were bejeweled for the 66th Grammy Awards red carpet.

“Where’s Lana?” Swift, 34, asked in a Sunday, February 4, X video before posing for photos on the red carpet. “That’s why I got gloves. This is fixable; this is fine.”

Swift then asked Del Rey, 38, whether she needed “a second” to get ready before reaching out to smooth down her friend’s flyaways.

Swift and Del Rey posed together on the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, with the “Anti-Hero” singer opting for a chic white gown with black gloves. Del Rey, meanwhile, chose a black frock with a matching ribbon in her hair.

Swift completed her look with a choker necklace that had a clock turned on the side. The clock, naturally, was set to 12:00 a.m. in honor of Swift’s latest album Midnights, which earned six Grammy nominations at the 2024 ceremony.

“Do you need to set my watch?” Swift asked her publicist, Tree Paine, in the social footage before Paine reassured the pop star.

“Nope. It’s already perfect,” Paine replied. “Midnight.”

As Swift’s team gave her a final once-over, she made it clear that she wasn’t worried about any potential wardrobe malfunctions.

“Remember, we’re trying,” Swift quipped. “We’re trying as hard as we can. We’re gonna be fine.”

Swift was one of the last red carpet arrivals and made it inside the Crypto.com Arena after host Trevor Noah had already begun his monologue.

“As Taylor walks in the room, the economy improves,” Noah, 39, said after noticing Swift and collaborator Jack Antonoff’s entrance. He then abruptly switched gears to share his support following recent criticism she’s gotten from NFL fans.

“I think it’s so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift like she’s controlling the cameras at the game. Just let her live,” Noah added.

Swift has been a fixture at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs football games throughout the 2023-2024 season, with several fans lamenting that she is shown more than the players on the broadcast. (Swift has made it clear that she is not fazed by the “dads, Brads and Chads,” a term she coined in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year profile.)

“In fact, tonight, on Taylor’s behalf, you know what I’m going to do? I’m gonna give her a break,” he joked. “Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m gonna get revenge. Every time someone says Taylor Swift, I’m gonna cut the cameras to someone who plays football. Cut, bam.”

Noah then asked Terry Crews, a former football player, whether he was on board with the plan — which earned a round of laughter from Swift.