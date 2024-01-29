Swifties might be ready for Taylor Swift to sing a show-stopping number at the 2024 Grammy Awards, but Us Weekly can exclusively confirm that a performance is not planned.

A source told Us on Monday, January 26, that Swift, 34, will be at the awards show on Sunday, February 4. However, she will not perform despite rumors to the contrary.

Swift is nominated for six awards this year, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. Her song “Anti-Hero” earned nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. The musician is also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song “Karma” with Ice Spice.

Additionally, Jack Antonoff is nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for working on Swift’s Midnights record. Swift has 12 Grammy wins and 52 total nominations throughout her career.

Swift’s trip to Los Angeles for music’s biggest night will be short as the “Exile” singer has to fly to Tokyo to kick off the next leg of her Eras Tour, which begins on Wednesday, February 7.

Swift’s Tokyo shows, which conclude on Saturday, February 10, have also thrown a bit of a wrench into her probability of making boyfriend Travis Kelce’s championship football game in Las Vegas.

Kelce, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. While she would be cutting it close, Swift could make the big game thanks to Japan being 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas.

“If she left Tokyo at midnight. The flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes approximately from Tokyo to Vegas, so she might arrive at 10:30 p.m., but on February 10, leaving her a full night’s sleep,” Drew Barrymore revealed during a November 2023 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, noting this would be a commercial flight plan.

Fans have also theorized that Swift can make the trip, especially since she usually flies by private jet. “Taylor Swift performs in Japan the night before the Super Bowl. It will end around 10pm Tokyo time (5 am Las Vegas time),” one person wrote via X in January. “The flight from Tokyo to Vegas takes 12 hours, meaning Swift can arrive at 5pm local on the day before the Super Bowl, 25 hours, 35 mins before kickoff.”

Since confirming their relationship in fall 2023, Swift has attended 12 Chiefs games to support her partner. The “You Belong With Me” singer was most recently seen in the VIP suite at the AFC Championship matchup between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28.

After the team won, Swift was spotted on the field with Travis’ family, including his mom, Donna Kelce, and his dad, Ed Kelce. Travis’ older brother and Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, was also seen congratulating the tight end on his latest achievement.

In addition to being photographed kissing Travis on the field, fans are convinced Swift dropped the “L” word as she embraced her man on Sunday.

“What’s up sweetie?” Travis could be heard saying in a video shared via X. It appeared that Swift replied, “I’ve never seen you like that.” Later in the clip, Swift seemingly mouthed, “I love you.”